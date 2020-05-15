Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe has an announcement that doesn’t have to do with roses or breakups — she just released a new song!

The season 11 Bachelorette released “If I’m Being Honest,” a country song all about learning to accept herself and not caring what others think, on May 14.

“If I’m being honest, I didn’t think I would ever release this song. I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic ‘what if,'” Bristowe wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but f*ck the what if’s. This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you,” she continued. “Singing has always been something that makes my heart happy. So if I’m being honest, Im still feeling insecure, yet PROUD to share this with you now. I even think we can all relate to the lyrics right now.”

The lyrics include references to living life in the public eye. “And I can be hard enough for all of us on myself / I don’t need to read about it, hear about it somewhere else / And people who don’t like it can turn it off / Love me or love me not, but they don’t know me,” she sings.

Bristowe has gone through a number of public breakups — the curse of being part of the Bachelor franchise. On the flip side, this also means she got a ton of encouraging comments from former Bachelor stars on her new single, including one from her current boyfriend Jason Tartick.

“What a surreal series of events leading to this moment! You’re an absolute inspiration! Never stop relentlessly being you and achieving your dreams, because your path is empowering all of us to do the same!” Tartick commented on Bristowes’ Instagram post.

“So Good!! Congrats Kaitlyn,” fan favorite and most recent Bachelorette, Hannah Brown said.

Her ex, Nick Viall also commented a simple, “Congrats!!”

Other Bachelor stars, Joelle Fletcher, Becca Kufrin, Becca Tilley, Lauren Luyendyk, Madison Prewett, Hannah Godwin and Andi Dorfman also congratulated Bristowe on her new bop.

On top of singing and hosting her Off The Vine podcast, Bristowe is also releasing a web series called 9 to Wine, which will document the making of her music.

“I’m going to bring you along with me while I release my music — which I’m terrified about — while I expand my hair accessory line, while I continue to podcast and hopefully go on tour,” Bristowe told PEOPLE.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be listening to this song on repeat.