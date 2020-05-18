7 Virtual Raves You Have To Check Out This Spring 2020

EDC Las Vegas recently wrapped up its highly-anticipated 3-day Virtual Rave-A-Thon on May 17. The livestream’s incredible lineup, most notably featuring EDM icon David Guetta, was moved to an online format due to concerns and restrictions surrounding COVID-19. Nonetheless, the festival still attracted an unprecedented number of viewers—over 18 million people spanning more than 100 different countries have tuned into Insomniac’s Rave-A-Thon series since they went digital.

With so many ravers stuck at home, it might be a relief to know that it’s still possible to get your festival fix without having to open your front door. Although EDC Las Vegas has drawn to a close, there are still plenty of upcoming virtual festivals to tune into!

factory93

May 22

Just like EDC Las Vegas, this rave is being hosted by Insomniac TV. The lineup will be announced on May 18, and the show itself can be tuned into at 11 p.m. EDT through Insomniac TV’s official site. Attendees are also invited to join the show’s virtual Zoom party to connect with some amazing artists.

Elements Presents: U Sexy Beach Digital Dance Party

May 22-23

Elements has partnered with Dancing Astronaut to host a 2-day digital beach party. The current lineup features Claude VonStroke, Rusko, and Golf Clap on May 22. Performing on May 23 will be J. Worra, Wyatt Marshall, Sacha Robotti, RYBO, and many more. The dance party will be broadcasted on Twitch, Facebook, and the Elements official site.

If that’s not enough to make you hop in your swimsuit and jump onto this livestream, U Sexy Beach also announced that it won’t just be limited to music. There will be interactive performances and psychedelic virtual experiences from artists such as Joe Winograd and MokiBaby, all set through the video chat service Zoom.

MUTEK.SF: NEXUS Experience

Memorial Day Weekend

This Cali-based techno festival has moved to a digital venue, and is set to feature K-HAND, Jasmine Infiniti, Minimal Violence, RP BOO, Pelada, Auscultation, and many more. For its third-annual gathering, the festival will feature DJs and visual performers on two stages, as well as artist workshops, online galleries, and a screening room of short films available for all attendees.

Tickets will be sold in exchange for a donation, with 100 percent of proceeds going straight to the artists. Tickets can be reserved at any time at MUTEK’s website, and the event is going to be streamed both days from 4 p.m. to midnight PDT.

DGTL LIB

Memorial Day Weekend

Lightning in a Bottle has just announced its plans on going digital, but has not yet revealed its artist lineup for this 2 day extravaganza. The virtual event will be held on the LIB’s Twitch channel.

Junction 2 Presents J2v

June 6

This London-based event is going live for 6 hours, giving attendees the option to tune in via radio or webcast. This event will feature three unique music stages on a 3D online platform, each with their own “visuals, vibe and aesthetic”. This online platform will give users the opportunity to either roam around and experience each of the stages or to stay stationary. Users will also have the ability to connect with each other via a private online chatroom.

The lineup for this event has not yet been announced. Attendees can visit the J2v official site to learn more on the ways they can join the digital party.

United We Stream

Daily

RT! #UnitedWeStreamGM is LIVE with @MFDF20 all afternoon with some amazing food and drink! #StayHome, watch and donate to amazing causes like @NordoffRobbins1, @MayorofGM's Charity and our night time economy at https://t.co/rm2KsKGqLx https://t.co/lXbfmOTEY7 — United We Stream GM (@StreamGm) May 17, 2020

Some of Europe’s premier nightclubs have joined forces to host nightly livestreams, spanning across major cities such as Berlin and Manchester. These streams focus on underground electronic music, and are a great place to discover new artists and sounds.

Whether you’re looking for a new band to obsess over or simply want to check out some of Europe’s underrated talent, you can join the digital club every night on YouTube. If you’re tuning in from across the globe, you can also check out United We Stream’s official site to find a handy countdown clock so you never miss a new stream.

Boiler Room: Streaming from Isolation

Daily

This online series of livestreams hosts artists from many different genres, ranging from afro-pop to boogie to trap. The channel broadcasts artists live from their homes, and most notably featured episodes including Disclosure and Four Tet. This unique, self-declared “lockdown series” can be accessed through Boiler Room’s official site and YouTube.