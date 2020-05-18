Celebrity wedding dresses have been benchmarks in wedding fashion for decades. Iconic celebrity weddings always draw a crowd and significant press. Take the Royal Weddings of the last decade. Kate Middleton’s marriage to Prince William in 2011 produced one of the most beloved celebrity wedding dresses of all time, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage in 2018 did the same.

However, the dresses that are still inspiring brides today might surprise you. One study took a look at the most popular wedding dress styles in every state according to Google Search Volume –not just styles such as ball gowns or A-line hems, but the celebrities who wore them.

The result? America’s favorite celebrity wedding dresses include Marilyn Monroe, Celine Dion, and Pippa Middleton. We dove into the details into each of these beautiful dresses below!

Marilyn Monroe was married three times but wore a traditional wedding dress only for her first wedding. For her marriage to Joe DiMaggio in 1954, she wore a dark brown pencil dress with a matching jacket. For her marriage to Arthur Miller in 1956, she wore a light beige sheath, with a pair of white gloves and a veil attached to a pillbox hat that cemented the look like one of the most famous celebrity wedding dresses. Women are still looking up online pictures of Marilyn’s gowns in 2020. Perhaps the fact that she had three gowns in her life means there’s something for every bride to take inspiration from!

Millennials may not remember Celine Dion’s iconic 1994 dress that is often cited as one of the best celebrity wedding dresses of all time. But at the time, thousands stood outside the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal just to get a glimpse. Dion was wearing a ball gown with a 20-foot train, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted waist, a full skirt, and long sleeves. And who could forget the headpiece adorned with 2,000 Austrian crystals? There’s a reason this dress still captivates brides today!

Even though the Royal weddings have captured our hearts and minds for years, Americans seem to love the wedding dress of a certain Royal-adjacent figure: Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton! Many remember her as the iconic bridesmaid charged with manning her sister’s huge train during her royal procession, but Pippa has an iconic wedding dress of her own. Her allover lace gown featured cap sleeves, a mock turtleneck, and an open-back detail was the combination of fresh and traditional that American brides love.

What’s your favorite celebrity wedding dress?