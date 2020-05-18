Sam Heughan’s Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Sam Dating Now?

Scottish hunk Sam Heughan is best known for playing alongside Caitriona Balfe as the often shirtless Jaime Frasier in the hit Starz original Outlander. While his dynamic character depiction made the show, what about Heughan’s personal dating history? In April 2020, the actor made headlines when he released a Twitter statement calling out cyberbullies, emotionally detailing the harassment he had received from Outlander “fans” over the six years he’s stared on the show. He explained the toll it has taken on his private life, stating, “It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern.” Fame can be difficult on many people, especially in the eras of social media, and cancel culture where one toe out of line or rumor results in complete backlash.

Hearing the actor open up about his hardships helps to understand why Heughan keeps such a low profile with his private life. At 40, the often smiling Heughan is indeed currently single, as many devoted Outlander fans are eager to confirm. In light of his harassment announcement, Heughan has also often discussed how he’s always putting his professional career first. Apart from marketing his scotch whiskey label and sharing his Scottish pride, Heughan isn’t very active on social media. He keeps himself very busy by promoting Outlander, appearing at many press releases and fan gatherings. Earlier in 2020, he told Town and Country Magazine, “My whole career, not just ‘Outlander’ but as an actor, I have always put that first. It’s hard when you travel a lot. My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed (laughs).” His dating history remains interesting with the little free time he has, however, with the added speculation that he might have been involved with Balfe (his on-screen wife).

MacKenzie Mauzy

Back in 2017, Heughan reportedly dated American actress MacKenzie Mauzy after they met at a work conference. Unfortunately, their relationship suffered from the online harassment Heughan spoke up about on Twitter, ultimately ending it. “Fans” targeted Mauzy after it became clear the two were dating.

Amy Shiels

Speculation suggested that Heughan was on and off with Irish actress Amy Shiels in 2018. She posted a birthday post for Heughan on Instagram when it was rumored that they were dating. While it’s entirely possible that the two dated, they remain good friends to this day. Who knows? Something could definitely still exist between Heughan and Shiels, and while fans certainly wish for his availability, Outlander nation can only hope for Heughan to finally find love.

Caitriona Balfe

And as for Balfe? Outlander became known for the incredible on-screen chemistry between Jaime and Clare Frasier, receiving praise from critics and fans over their compatibility and equal representation as a couple. Fans believed for years that the two were romantically involved. Many were pushing and rooting for them to get together, especially when the show first started. While relationship wishers are out of luck (Balfe married long time boyfriend and music producer Tony McGill in 2019), the two remain very close friends. Balfe tweeted her support for Heughan after his outspoken comments about harnessers, and she certainly wishes him all the best in his happiness. They recently finished promoting the sixth season of Outlander, which just ended mid-May on Starz.