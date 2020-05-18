Ulta Beauty has started its annual Spring Gorgeous Hair Event and will be featuring daily hair care discounts that are half off the original price. Platinum and Diamond rewards members are eligible for free shipping on orders with any daily deal purchase. The sale is a great time to stock up on some of your beloved haircare faves as well as a time to try something new! The event runs through Saturday, May 30. Check below to find out when your favorite products will be on sale to score major savings!

Monday, May 18

Joico Defy Damage Shampoo & Conditioner, org. $19 to $22, now $10 to $11

Hot Tools 24K Gold Digital Curling Irons, org. $70, now $35

Thick Head Head Start Hair Loss Treatment & Regrowth System, org. $30, now $15

My Amazing (entire brand), org. $10 to 16, now $5 to $8

American Crew (entire brand), org. $5 to $20, now $3 to $10

Tuesday, May 19

Ouidad Curl Immersion Collection, org. $28 to $38, now $14 to $19

Macadamia Professional Masques, org. $36, now $18

Gold ‘N Hot Professional Ionic Soft Bonnet Dryer, org. $50, now $25

Wednesday, May 20

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo, org. $29, now $15

Nature Lab Tokyo (select shampoos and conditioners), org. $14, now $7

We Are ParaDoxx (select items), org. $25 to $35, now $13 to $17

Thursday, May 21

Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum, org. $21 to $29, now $11 to $15

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner, org. $14 to $15, now $7 to 8

Paul Mitchell Fresh Looks Mad For Magenta 1″ Flat Iron, org. $80, now $40

Billy Jealousy (entire brand), org. $7 to $40, now $4 to $20

Frederick Benjamin (entire brand), org. $12 to $33, now $6 to $17

Friday, May 22

Klorane (select items), org. $18 to $28, now $9 to $14

Instyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler, or. $100, now $50

Matrix Biolage Colorlast Shampoo and Conditioner Jumbos, org. $30 to $32, now $15 to $16

Bio Ionic OnePass Straightening Irons, org. $200, now $100

Saturday, May 23

Alterna Moisture Collection, org. $25 to $45, now $13 to $23

Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Dryer, org. $179, now $90

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Vent Hair Brushes, org. $16, now $8

Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Root Lifter, org. $16, now $13

L’ange Ondulé Curling Wands, org. $79 to $89, now $40 to $45

Phyto (entire brand), org. $10 to $48, now $5 to $24

Sunday, May 24

Hot Tools Professional Turbo Ionic Dryer In Pink, org. $55, now $28

Wet Brush Epic Professional Deluxe Detangler, org. $19, now $10

Kenra Thermal Styling Spray 19, org. $18, now $9

Monday, May 25

Manic Panic (entire brand), org. $9 to $16, now $5 to $8

Alterna My Hair My Canvas New Beginnings Exfoliating Cleanser, org. $30, now $15

Bondi Boost Hair Growth (best sellers), org. $10 to $12, now $20 to $24

Tuesday, May 26

Tigi Bed Head Masterpiece Shine Hairspray, org. $23, now $12

Captain Blankenship (entire brand), org. $14 to $34, now $7 to $16

Keratin Complex Shampoo/Conditioner Styling and Treatments, org. $14 to $63, now $7 to $32

Wednesday, May 27

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner, org. $25, now $13

Invisibobble Slim, Original, and Power Hair Rings, org. $4 to $5, now $8 to $9

Chi for Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Blowout Kit, org. $100, now $50

Voir (entire brand), org. $20 to $35, now $10 to $18

Thursday, May 28

Matrix Biolage Advanced Care, org. $22 to 23, now $11 to $12

Frizz Defense Curling Iron 1-1/4″, org. $60, now $30

Hask (entire brand), org. $3 to $9, now $2 to $5

BlondeMe Shampoo, Conditioner, and Masks, org. $20 to $53, now $10 to $27

Friday, May 29

It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Lite, previously $38, now $14

Keracolor Color + Clenditioners, previously $20 to $22, now $10 to $11

Sexy Hair Powder Play Collection, previously $19, now $9

Croc Rose Gold Rose Gold Nano Titanium 1.25″ Flat Iron, org. $120, now $60

Saturday, May 30

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One-Step Dry + Volume, org. $60, now $30

IGK Speechless Dry Oil, org. $27, now $14

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner, org. $30 to $32, now $15 to $16