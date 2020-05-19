Summer Walker Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Summer Dating Now?

Summer Walker, singer/songwriter best known for her breakout single “Girls Need Love” first debuted in October 2018. The release of her mixtape, Last Day of Summer sparked her claim to fame as fans fell in love with her soft R&B vocals.

Walker was discovered in 2018 by her studio manager in Atlanta, where she later signed to LoveRenaissance and Interscope label. At the time Walker owned small a cleaning business while stripping in Atlanta to make ends meet.

Walker’s fame continued following the success of her commercial mixtape, Walker soon went on tour with 6lack on The From East Atlanta With Love Tour. In 2019, Apple Music named Summer Walker as newest Up Next artist, as she was the #8 R&B artist worldwide. February 2019 she released the remix to her song “Girls Need Love”, featuring Drake.

In August 2019. Walker released “Playing Games”, as her new single on her debut studio album, Over It. On October 4, the album was released and included featured tracks with Jhene Aiko, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Usher. Over It peaked its first week, and marked the largest streaming week for an R&B album by a female artist ever. The album was produced by another Atlanta native, London on Da Track. Walker and London sparked their relationship following the release of Walker’s debut album.

London On Da Track

The Atlanta producer is best known for his work with other ATL artist such as Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, and Drake. The producer and songwriter heard on songs as “You got London on Da Track”, is notable for his rhythmic trap beats for most rappers today. London first began making beats for free as a means to connect with artist, but soon after in August 2014, London signed to Cash Money Records. CEO “Birdman” Williams called London, “the best producer in the business, as we speak today”. London has produced some top hits such as “Hookah”, “Lifestyle”, “About the Money”, and “Roll in Peace”.

Summer and London Dating

The couple first debuted their relationship via Instagram while promoting Walker’s album Over It in 2019. After the release of the album, fans began to see more photos surfacing of the two together on various occasions. In one Instagram photo, Summer captions their car backseat photo, as “Black love y’all, & it’s strong”. The couple is seen on social media as love birds as they reiterate their love for each other with postings. After a brief breakup on Instagram, London surprised Walker at her performance as an apology with flowers, as Walker accepts the makeup. After a few months, the two seemingly broke things off in April 2020. While its unsure if the two will rekindle, Walker has stated she is “taking this time to focus on herself”, as while London is “working with other artist”.