Harry Styles has finally released his music video for his hit single ‘Watermelon Sugar’. The track is part of Styles’ critically-acclaimed sophomore album. The musician has made an apparent theme out of naming his song titles after various types of fruit, with some of his other songs being titled ‘Cherry’ and ‘Kiwi’. During NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Styles shares that meaning behind the song, “It’s kind of about that initial euphoria of when you start seeing someone, you start sleeping with someone or just being around someone and you have that excitement about them.”

Although the song became a fan-favorite overnight, Styles explains that he always wasn’t fond of the tune, “I wrote “Watermelon Sugar in 2017, while I was on tour for the first album. I was in Nashville on my day off, and we went into the studio just to kind of play around a little bit. We started some ideas and then I was with the guys that I made the first album with and we had this idea, this chorus melody, it was pretty repetitive. This song became “Watermelon Sugar.” It’s probably the longest it’s ever taken me to finish a song. Kind of liked it when we first had it, then I really hated it for a long time.”

Watch the music video below.

