Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Redd Scamming: Must-See Details

During Covid-19, Animal Crossing New Horizons has become one of the biggest games on the market. It has sold a total of thirteen million copies worldwide. After the release of the new update on the game, which came out on April 23, players were given a Nature Day seasonal event, a museum expansion with an Art Gallery, Leif, and Jolly Redd as new merchants and hints at future events like Wedding Season, and much more. Nature day ran from April 23 to May 4th, giving us a glimpse of how to celebrate our real-life Earth Day, which is on April 22nd. This update also gives us a glimpse at future events, including May Day Tour from May 1 – May 7, International Museum Day from May 18 – May 31, and the previously mentioned Wedding Season from June 1 – June 30. The game will introduce players to Leif, who will visit your island to sell his flowers and shrubs. Jolly Redd the fox will bring his Treasure Trawler boat to your shores and will offer artwork and furniture in exchange for bells.

Redd Might Be Scamming Players In More Ways Than One.

After stumbling upon a very interesting twitter trend by an Animal Crossing player, who goes by Ninji on twitter, he dumped some interesting info that he had discovered after playing the game and meeting Redd on his ship.

late night #ACNH info dump thread here we go. here's the tea on Redd's ship it displays 6 items – four art pieces (slots 1-4) and two "rare" furniture items (slots 5-6). art can be as follows… 10% – 1 fake, 3 real

30% – 2 fake, 2 real

50% – 3 fake, 1 real

10% – 4 fake, 0 real — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) May 20, 2020

slots 1,2 can have paintings; slots 3,4 can have paintings and sculptures slots 2 and 3 will always be a small (1×1) item, while 1 and 4 can be any size for each real slot, there's a 20% chance that the game will *guarantee* you an item you haven't already donated to the museum — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) May 20, 2020

the furniture in slots 5-6 is randomly selected from the ShopDefault, ShopMiscGoods and ShopLv1 groups (and ShopLv2 and ShopLargeGoods if you have the upgraded Nook's Cranny) slot 5 will only have 1×1 furniture items, while slot 6 can have 1×1, 2×1 or 2×2 furniture items — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) May 20, 2020

it only picks items that have multiple colour variants, and it will pick a random variant that's not native to your island that's basically it. thank you for reading. please don't @ me about how often Redd shows up — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) May 20, 2020

I think I need to elaborate since it seems I wasn’t clear enough The 20%/80% for real art does NOT mean that 4/5 will be repeats It puts all possible items into a list and picks one randomly with equal weighting. 20% of the time, donated items are excluded from consideration — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) May 20, 2020

So, the other 80% of the time, the item you get may be new or it may be one you’ve already donated This makes it less likely that RNG will screw you over by giving you constant repeats when your museum is almost complete — Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) May 20, 2020

So for all the people enjoying the Animal Crossing New Horizons update, just beware of Redd’s scams and enjoy playing the game. As for @Ninji, thank you for sharing how to deal with Redd’s scams.