One of the longest-running Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals in the United States is moving to live streaming services this Memorial Day weekend.

Movement Detroit, an EDM music festival/rave that has been around since 2006 has been a must-see for serious fans of the techno/EDM genre. Detroit is considered the “birthplace” of the techno genre.

Watch a recap from last year’s festival below.

Scheduled initially this Memorial Day weekend, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the popular festival to move to streaming. DJs from across the country initially scheduled to play at the festival will still be in attendance via video calls. The streaming festival will be hosted by Beatport and Paxahau on the popular live streaming service Twitch.

The live stream of the event will be on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Live in addition to the website for the festival, https://www.movement.us/. Although this will be very different from the hands-on and experiential nature of the original Movement, this will still encapsulate the message of the event.

The show will take place over the three day weekend, beginning on Saturday, May 23rd, and finishing up on Monday, May 25th. Entry is free, but audience contributions and proceeds of the festival will go to MusiCares, a charity that supports musicians. The charity has switched gears to offer COVID-19 relief to help financially assist those impacted by the pandemic.

More information can be found on the festival’s website, which is linked here.