Megan Thee Stallion Boyfriend 2020: Who is Megan Dating?

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most available bachelorettes out there on the Billboard scene.

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) is no stranger to setting her own standards. Her hit song “SAVAGE” is a surprise success on the micro video-sharing platform TikTok as a “dance challenge”, and the recent remix with Beyonce has catapulted her into fame and cemented her as a household name and a streaming service staple.

Her latest album “SUGA” was released after a lawsuit and public dispute with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment back in early March 2020, according to TMZ.

The success of Suga thanks to her fans dubbed “hotties” (a reference to her hit song with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, “Hot Girl Summer”) quickly cemented Megan’s reputation as a “savage”– setting up her own image and distancing herself from her label.

With hits like the summer 2019 rap anthem “Hot Girl Summer” and her latest endeavor with Beyonce with a remix of “Savage”, it’s evident that Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most successful female rappers in recent memory.

Which begs the question: is Megan Thee Stallion in a relationship? The answer, as of May 2020, is that she is currently single.

Moneybagg Yo

Megan once was in a relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo, collaborating with him on “All Dat”, a single from Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Served” album. With over 55 million views of the music video on YouTube, it’s clear that this was what brought Moneybagg Yo onto mainstream charts. In an interview with rap radio juggernaut Hot97, Moneybagg Yo revealed that he and Megan split up on reportedly good terms. Moneybagg Yo is currently involved with model and Instagram influencer Ariana “Ari” Fletcher.

However, in a since-deleted Instagram post after the American Music Awards (AMA), Megan freestyled a rap announcing to her 11.1 million Instagram followers that they had split.

Rumors

Rumors that Megan was involved with Cleaveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson were quickly shut down by Megan herself on Twitter back in November 2019. Other such rumors like involvement with R&B artist Trey Songz were also quickly quashed the next day after the post on Tristan by Megan herself on Twitter.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Love Life

As for Megan’s current love life? It’s unknown whether she will pursue another relationship for some time. According to an interview with Billboard, there is uncertainty over whether or not she will have a serious relationship anytime soon. As a twenty-five-year-old student at Texas Southern University, she balances her chart-topping success with her studies in a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Administration. Her mother, rapper Holly Thomas passed in March of 2019 from brain cancer. Megan has stated that she wants to pursue health administration in honor of her mother and to give back to her community. With Billboard success, a loyal fanbase on social media, and Tik Tok fame under her belt (and a potential Grammy nod for her work with Beyonce!), there is nothing but success for Megan in her future endeavors.

Let’s hope that she has another “hot girl summer” as her fanbase grows.