Sarah Hyland Got A New Hair Look That Has People Talking

During the coronavirus pandemic impulsive beauty changes have been a trend on social media. From cutting bangs to trying out temporary bright hair dye, many have been contemplating new hair styles in the wake of boredom during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Now sees like the perfect time to experiment with looks you may have always been hesitant to try and Sarah Hyland must agree. The Modern Family actress jumped on the quarantine beauty trend and dyed her hair a bright shade of red!

@sarahhyland

Instagram

Talk about some serious Little Mermaid vibes, right? Sarah even captioned her photo stating, “I wanna be where the people are…” This was both a reference to Ariel’s iconic red hair from The Little Mermaid as well as a joke about social-distancing. We wouldn’t expect anything else from Sarah, who is well-known for her comedic personality on social media.

Manic Panic: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL® RED – CLASSIC HIGH VOLTAGE® $13.99

If you want to try out your own new stay-at-home hair look, we found dye in the best shade of red. It is called “Rock ‘N’ Roll Red.” The dye is semi-permanent, so you don’t have to worry about a long-term hair commitment. You can even have it delivered to your house and maintain effective social distancing. The best part? You and Sarah Hyland will be matching.

So what are your quarantine experimental hair goals? Is the boredom hitting hard enough that you’re going to chop those bangs? If you’re feeling impulsive, getting an Ariel inspired look isn’t a terrible idea.