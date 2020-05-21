There’s good news today for all you die-hard Friends fans out there. The classic TV show is releasing a cookbook filled to the brim with recipes for all the iconic dishes shown throughout the series.

Ever wonder what made Joey’s meatball sub so special that he’d dive in front of a “bullet” for it? Or how Ross made a Thanksgiving leftover sandwich so good that he had to be sedated after someone else ate it? Perhaps you’re just interested in pranking a friend with Rachel’s meaty trifle. In any case, it’s been a long 16-year wait since the final episode aired to find out all the secrets!

Friends: The Official Cookbook announced its release date to be September 22, 2020. This highly-anticipated addition to the franchise will feature over 70 recipes. The cookbook is made to be suitable for chefs of all levels and will include everything from main courses to desserts to drinks.

Whether you’d like to recreate the nostalgia behind Phoebe’s grandmother’s cookies or put on your chef hat and channel your inner Monica Geller with some of her fancier dishes, be sure to claim your copy today. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon for just $29.99.

While we always encourage sharing, it’s completely understandable if you’d want to keep these delicious and iconic recipes all for yourself. After all… Joey doesn’t share food!