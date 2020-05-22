29 Year-Old Quavo Just Graduated High School

Quavo, who is known for being 1/3 of the Migos rap group announced on Thursday, May 21 on Instagram that he is an official high school graduate. The rapper took to social media to let the world in on his achievements.

Born Quavious Keyate Marshall, Quavo was born in Athens, Georgia where the trio rap group Migos was created. The rapper attended Berkmar High School in Atlanta reportedly before dropping out to purse his rap career. While Quavo was a student, he was known for being the school’s star quarterback back in the day.

The 29-year-old rapper shared his excitement with fans by posting his blue cap and gown graduation photos with a beaming smile.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated from High School Class Of 2020. We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?,” he captioned on the photo. He also hints in fans on how to celebrate his day by dropping a song “And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT”.

As promised he releases his new song, “Need It” featuring NBA Youngboy only hours after his graduation announcement. Quavo previews the song on his Instagram, letting all fans know its out now for steaming.

The Migos and Quavo continue to rise up the charts as well in life. Congratulations to Quavo on his latest accomplishment!