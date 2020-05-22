Popular theme park chain Six Flags is letting customers take a drive on the wild side at their Great Adventure location this Memorial Day weekend.

The New Jersey theme park is reopening their safari to the public on Saturday, May 30th, but members and pass holders are able to come in on Friday, May 29th to get a “sneak peek”, according to the website.

In order to take part in this unique experience, visitors must purchase their tickets online and reserve their spot in advance. No tickets will be sold on the premises, and visitors are not allowed to leave their vehicles for any reason. Reservations open on Wednesday, May 27th. According to the website, “vehicles will be screened” and windows must be closed.

This is temporary: the original drive-through experience was shut down in 2012 to make way for their “Safari Off-Road Adventure” tour for guests in the park, and according to the frequently asked questions portion of the attraction will only last until they are given clearance to reopen. Aspects of the original tour (such as the infamous baboons) have been altered for safety and security.

The rest of the park will remain closed for the time being due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in addition to an executive order by New Jersey governor Phil Murphy prohibiting nonessential businesses from being open until further notice. The official website says once they are “given clearance to reopen”, they will but with some modifications as seen fit to ensure safety for both staff and visitors.