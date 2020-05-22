Harvey Milk Day – Celebrating The Life and Legacy

Today, we honor Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States, who was brutally murdered for being gay. Today would have been his 90th birthday. His theatrical campaigns earned him increasing popularity, and in 1977 he won a seat as a city supervisor. His election was made possible by a key component of a shift in San Francisco politics. Milk served almost eleven months in office, during which he sponsored a bill banning discrimination in public accommodations, housing, and employment on the basis of sexual orientation.

Celebrating An Activist Of The LGBTQ Community

Despite his short career in politics, Milk became an icon in San Francisco and a martyr in the gay community. Milk’s political career centered on making government responsive to individuals, gay liberation, and the importance of neighborhoods to the city. In the last year of his life, Milk urged and emphasized that gay people should be more visible to end the violence and discrimination that was against them.

“I cannot prevent anyone from getting angry, or mad, or frustrated. I can only hope that they’ll turn that anger and frustration and madness into something positive, so that two, three, four, five hundred will step forward, so the gay doctors will come out, the gay lawyers, the gay judges, gay bankers, gay architects … I hope that every professional gay will say ‘enough’, come forward and tell everybody, wear a sign, let the world know. Maybe that will help.”-Harvey Milk. His legacy lives on through how we have come as a community. He has paved the way for millions, including Richard Grenell, the first openly gay cabinet member. Harvey Milk was not only an LGBTQ Activist but also a human rights leader. So today, we say thank you to the man who paved the way for a better future for the LGBTQ community.

“All young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential”- Harvey Milk