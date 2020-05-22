It’s Worldwide Meditation Day – Don’t Forget To Breathe

Today, May 22, 2020, is Worldwide Meditation Day. It is a chance for anyone to put themselves in a calm state. Since the pandemic started, many people have been very stressed out about not leaving their homes or the uncertainty that comes with living in these uncertain times. Through meditation, we are able to forget where we are as individuals and simply let our bodies let go of themselves for an hour or two.

Remember to Breathe

No matter how experienced you are in meditation, anyone can meditate. Meditation takes time and patience, in order to master. you can celebrate the day by downloading a meditation app such as Calm and Headspace, which have had a huge surge in downloads recently, according to the Washington Post. The apps will give you all the tips and tricks you need in order to meditate correctly and breathe properly. If you can, meditate outside or buy a yoga mat to encourage yourself to sit up straight, close your eyes and breathe. Also, lighting a candle with a relaxing scent can help you calm down before going to sleep or simply make your environment calm, so you are ready to meditate. Since we are in lockdown, it would actually be a good time to lit that expensive candle that you have been saving. Many of us haven’t been getting much sleep either due to the pandemic. Apps like Calm and Headspace offer sleep stories so that you can drift off to sleep easily, without stress. Having a good sleep, allows you to wake up in the morning, feeling calm and well-rested. Also remember that besides meditation, there is also self-care. Take the day to meditate and practice self-care such as lighting a candle or taking a warm bath.

Finally, remember to breathe.

Take a deep breathe today.