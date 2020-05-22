Sia’s ironically known for being a super-private celebrity, but who would have guessed she adopted two sons last year?

The “Chandelier” singer revealed she adopted two teenage boys who were about to age out of the foster care system. “I actually adopted two sons last year,” she told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

“They were both 18 — they’re both 19 years old now,” she said. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them.”

She also spoke about how they’re handling the coronavirus pandemic. “They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they’re both doing things that are like really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them.”

In a GQ article published about the international DJ Diplo in January, Sia talked about becoming a parent and her choice not to pursue a serious relationship with anyone. She did hit up Diplo for “some no-strings sex,” though!

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia said of Diplo. “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

Sia also reached out to Dasani — a teenage boy who was featured in the HBO documentary, Foster — about adopting him.

In a now-deleted tweet from 2019, Sia wrote, “Hey Dasani from ‘FOSTER’ on HBO! I’d like to adopt you. We’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

Sia married filmmaker Erik Ander in 2014, but the two separated in 2016. “After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment,” the couple said in a statement.