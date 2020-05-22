Lady Gaga has graced us all with new music, and just her presence in general, once again!

Our queen monster released the music video for her new song, “Rain on Me” featuring pop royalty, Ariana Grande. The single is part of Gaga’s new album, Chromatica which will be dropping on May 29.

The video itself is an explosion of pinks, purples and futuristic sci-fi costumes; kind of like if Mad Max Fury Road had a love child with my wardrobe ten years ago and then went to space, in the best way possible. (I mean, who wouldn’t like to look like that after the impending apocalypse, am I right?). Not to mention the insane amount of vocal talent there is between these two — this is quickly gearing up to be one of my favorite pop songs of the summer.

The lyrics are also super catchy (no surprise there considering it’s a Lady Gaga song). “It’s coming down on me / Water like misery / It’s coming down on me / I’m ready, rain on me,” the song goes. “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive / Rain on me, rain, rain / Rain on me, rain, rain.” Grande even sings the line “Teardrops on my face,” which feels like a reference to her hit song “no tears left to cry,” or maybe even “raindrops (an angel cried),” if you ask me.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gaga talked about mentoring Grande. Working with Grande was a “very healing process for me too, not necessarily having a female artist that mentored me as I came up,” Gaga said. “And being able to be with her and hold her and be like, ‘Anything that you feel chains you, any pop cultural construct that you feel you have to live up to, I’d you to please forget about it and be yourself.’”

“It feels so fun to be part of something so upbeat and straight pop again. It felt so good, and fun, and happy to dip a toe into her world a little bit… she made me feel so comfortable,” Grande said of Gaga.

“Rain on Me” follows the February release of Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” and will be part of the 16-song album, Chromatica. The album will also include contributions from both Elton John and Blackpink. Originally set to be released in April, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the release date to May.

See y’all on May 29!