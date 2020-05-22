Why Your Choice Of Socks Can Help Your Health

The feet are under-appreciated parts of the body, but they play a big role in human health and well-being. If you injure your feet or wear the wrong shoes, you can suffer injuries and debilitating pain. Aching feet can also result in moving less, and a sedentary lifestyle opens the door to a host of other health risks, including cardiovascular disease, depression, diabetes, and even some types of cancer. While many people try to protect their feet by choosing comfortable and supportive shoes, it may surprise you to learn that the choice of socks can have an impact on your health. Read on to learn more about choosing the right socks to promote good health.

Why Wear Socks At All?

Socks provide a soft, protective cushion between your foot and your shoe that keeps you from developing blisters or getting abrasions when your feet rub against the hard shoe interior. But according to Sockwell USA today, socks do more than provide comfort. They also help to keep the feet dry by absorbing and releasing moisture. The feet have approximately 250,000 sweat glands, more than any other part of the body. Wearing shoes without socks allows the feet to stay in a warm, dark, moist environment where mold and bacteria thrive.

What Type Of Fabric Is Best For Socks?

When choosing socks to promote good health, the fabric is an important consideration. The best type of material for socks is one that doesn’t just absorb moisture but releases it back into the air. That’s why cotton is not an ideal material for socks, even though it’s popular. Cotton socks hold moisture in and keep the feet damp. Nylon and acrylic are artificial fabrics that do a good job of wicking moisture, and they are easy to find. Merino wool is a natural moisture-wicking alternative to cotton that is less scratchy than other types of wool.

What Style Of Sock Is Best?

Socks are made in a variety of styles, such as anklets, knee socks, tube socks, and contoured socks. The style of sock you choose can also impact your comfort and health. If you do a lot of walking or running, consider choosing socks that are made for athletes with extra padding behind the toes and under the heel. If you have weak arches, look for socks that provide extra support under the arch. It’s also important to consider fit. Socks that are contoured to the shape of the foot are generally more comfortable and more supportive, but it’s important to get a snug fit and to make sure the toe seams line up correctly so they cause no irritation.

How Can Socks Help With Foot Problems?

The right socks can also help to alleviate a range of foot issues including bunions, plantar fasciitis, and bone or muscle injuries. For example, socks with a cushioned toe pocket relieve pressure where toes overlap due to a bunion. Socks made for plantar fasciitis provide soothing compression that reduces inflammation and pain. Good compression socks can also promote blood circulation and faster healing in the case of sports injuries.

Wearing the right socks can help you avoid foot pain and heal from injuries or disorders that affect your feet and legs. Make sure to purchase well-made, high-quality socks to give your feet the comfort and support they need.