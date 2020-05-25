5 Ways To Enjoy Memorial Day At Home During The Pandemic

It’s no doubt about it that summer calls for the best cookouts, parties, and events for all ages to enjoy. Most people are seen out soaking the sun and catching the breeze at their local beaches. However, with the rise of COVID-19, many indoor and outdoor activities have been halted for public safety. With Memorial Day coming up on May 25, it leaves people wondering what they can do to have fun and celebrate from home. Here are 5 sure fire ways to enjoy your 4-day weekend all from the comfort of your own home!

Have your own personal cookout

The best part of summer is the food. With the practice of social distancing, keep your neighbors and friends at a safe distance but throw yourself a personal BBQ with your household. Hit the grocery store and grab your fan favorites, cook and be merry with your immediate family. Spice it up by including games, cards, and maybe even drinks for the 21 and up crowd. Regardless of how you do your cookout, just do it inside this time!

Take the day to relax

Memorial Day isn’t only just a fun time, but its original purpose was to take time to reflect on all the fallen soldiers of our U.S. Military. Some people use this day to reflect on their own lives while being appreciative of their family and friends. Take this time to relax, relate, and release. If you’ve been working, use this extra day to prepare for the week.

Make it a game night

Have your family decide what games to play, or create your own. Spice it by having a food theme such as taco Tuesday, Italian, or any of your family favorites. Grab some family board games, any cards, and even Twister if you’re down for some movement. One of my personal favorites is Heads Up or charades, which is sure to have everyone laughing and on their feet. Either way, be sure to keep the food and laughter coming.

Have an Olympian contest

Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition? Use your backyard, or find any safe grassy area (don’t forget 6 feet apart from others), to conduct your contest. You can include any challenges such as sack or egg races, or create a mini obstacle course using various objects. Get creative with ideas, it’s the best way to make it more fun.

Have a movie night

Get everyone in your family to write down their favorite movie on a sheet a paper and pick randomly. Set up the movie and collect items to get comfy on the couch or floor. Get someone in charge of popcorn, snacks, and drinks. To spice it up, research movie trivia to include after the movie, lets see who was actually watching!

Whichever activity your family decides to do, it will be guaranteed fun but most importantly safe.