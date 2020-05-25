Who doesn’t love a good sale? This holiday weekend, retailers all over are giving away huge discounts on products you’ll love.
Hurry now to check out some of the best deals for beauty, fashion, and home & tech products!
Beauty
1. Macy’s
Enjoy 20% off all Lancôme products. Valid now through May 25.
2. Marc Jacobs Beauty
Take an extra 10% off all sale items with promo code SALE10.
3. Philosophy
Spend $50 to receive $20 off your next purchase with the code SAVEMORE. Valid from May 22 to May 27.
4. Physicians Formula
Get 30% off best sellers with promo code PFBEST. Valid now through May 31.
5. Spongelle
Save 20% off sitewide using the code GIVE20. Valid now through May 31.
6. Ulta Beauty
Get 50% off select haircare essentials and receive a free 23-piece beauty bag when you spend $80 or more. Valid now through May 30.
Fashion
1. 7 For All Mankind
Take 40% off sitewide using promo code SUMMER. Valid now through May 26.
2. Adidas
Get 50% off select items.
3. ASOS
Enjoy 25% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL2020.
4. Bonobos
Take 50% off clearance items for a limited time only with the code GOODTIMES.
5. Chinese Laundry
Enjoy 50% off sale items with promo code YAY25. Valid now through May 30.
6. Missguided
Get 50% off sitewide with an extra 15% off Memorial Day Styles with the code MEM15.
7. Nordstrom
Up to 50% off select designer clearance items for a limited time only.
8. PrettyLittleThing
Get 50% off almost everything using the code GIMME50. Valid now through May 25.
9. Rainbow Shops
Save 10% off sitewide, no code needed. Valid now through May 31.
10. State Cashmere
Take 20% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL2020. Free shipping on all orders over $99.
Home & Tech
1. Apple
Enjoy huge savings on the latest iPhone models with select trade-in deals.
2. Best Buy
Save big with deals on appliances and home items.
3. Bose
Enjoy huge savings on select Bose products for a limited time only. Bose is offering over $50 off on its popular wireless headphones and home speaker, and $100 off its world-class voice control Bose Home Speaker 500.
4. Brooklyn Bedding
Take 25% off sitewide with promo code ANNIVERSARY25.
5. Kohl’s
Earn $5 in Kohl’s Cash with every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off any purchase over $25 using the code SERVICE10, and save 20% off furniture, mattresses, and patio goods. All valid from May 21 to May 25.
6. Microsoft
Huge savings on must-have laptops, with up to $930 off sticker price.
7. Nectar Sleep
Get $399 worth of free bedding accessories with the purchase of any mattress. Valid now through May 25.
8. Target
Enjoy 25% off all patio items.
9. The Home Depot
Get up to 35% off select home decor, furniture, kitchen appliances, and more.
10. Tuft & Needle
Save up to 30% off sitewide. Valid now through May 31.