Here Is Where To Find The Best Memorial Day Sales 2020

|

Who doesn’t love a good sale? This holiday weekend, retailers all over are giving away huge discounts on products you’ll love.

Hurry now to check out some of the best deals for beauty, fashion, and home & tech products!

Shutterstock

Beauty

1. Macy’s

Enjoy 20% off all Lancôme products. Valid now through May 25.

2. Marc Jacobs Beauty

Take an extra 10% off all sale items with promo code SALE10.

3. Philosophy

Spend $50 to receive $20 off your next purchase with the code SAVEMORE. Valid from May 22 to May 27.

4. Physicians Formula

Get 30% off best sellers with promo code PFBEST. Valid now through May 31.

5. Spongelle

Save 20% off sitewide using the code GIVE20. Valid now through May 31.

6. Ulta Beauty

Get 50% off select haircare essentials and receive a free 23-piece beauty bag when you spend $80 or more. Valid now through May 30.

Shutterstock

Fashion

1. 7 For All Mankind

Take 40% off sitewide using promo code SUMMER. Valid now through May 26.

2. Adidas

Get 50% off select items.

3. ASOS

Enjoy 25% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL2020.

4. Bonobos

Take 50% off clearance items for a limited time only with the code GOODTIMES.

5. Chinese Laundry

Enjoy 50% off sale items with promo code YAY25. Valid now through May 30.

6. Missguided

Get 50% off sitewide with an extra 15% off Memorial Day Styles with the code MEM15.

7. Nordstrom

Up to 50% off select designer clearance items for a limited time only.

8. PrettyLittleThing

Get 50% off almost everything using the code GIMME50. Valid now through May 25.

9. Rainbow Shops

Save 10% off sitewide, no code needed. Valid now through May 31.

10. State Cashmere

Take 20% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL2020. Free shipping on all orders over $99.

Shutterstock

Home & Tech

1. Apple

Enjoy huge savings on the latest iPhone models with select trade-in deals.

2. Best Buy

Save big with deals on appliances and home items.

3. Bose

Enjoy huge savings on select Bose products for a limited time only. Bose is offering over $50 off on its popular wireless headphones and home speaker, and $100 off its world-class voice control Bose Home Speaker 500.

4. Brooklyn Bedding

Take 25% off sitewide with promo code ANNIVERSARY25.

5. Kohl’s

Earn $5 in Kohl’s Cash with every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off any purchase over $25 using the code SERVICE10, and save 20% off furniture, mattresses, and patio goods. All valid from May 21 to May 25.

6. Microsoft

Huge savings on must-have laptops, with up to $930 off sticker price.

7. Nectar Sleep

Get $399 worth of free bedding accessories with the purchase of any mattress. Valid now through May 25.

8. Target

Enjoy 25% off all patio items.

9. The Home Depot

Get up to 35% off select home decor, furniture, kitchen appliances, and more.

10. Tuft & Needle

Save up to 30% off sitewide. Valid now through May 31.

Shop While You Still Can! Pier 1 Imports Is Closing
Read More:
LifestyleMemorial Day
  • 10614935101348454