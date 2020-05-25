How To Recreate Your Own “Watermelon Sugar” Outfit

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been watching Harry Styles‘ new music video for “Watermelon Sugar” on repeat… and is it steamy of what?! But as we enter the summer months, you may be wondering how you can channel some fruity, sweet vibes into your next beach outfit. No need to look any further. We’ve built the perfect “Watermelon Sugar” inspired outfit.

Crochet Top TOBI

TOBI: PURITY RING MULTI CROCHET HALTER TOP $34

You may have noticed Harry Styles‘ vintage-looking crochet top. Both breathable and stylish, this type of knit is going to keep you feeling and looking cool at the beach. The best part? You can get one very similar to Harry’s for a very affordable price.

Rounded Floral Sunglasses

Foster Grant

Foster Grant: 70s Flower Pink $15.95

Any beach look would be incomplete without the right pair shades and a “Watermelon Sugar” outfit is no exception. In the video, Harry Styles wears a pair of Elton-John-looking sunglasses. We’ve found a great pair of floral sunnies that look like they could be straight out of the 70’s.

70’s Inspired Denim Shorts

PACSUN

PACSUN: PacSun June Blue Denim Mom Shorts $31.96

To perfectly compliment your colorful and patterned crochet top, you’re going to want to root the look in some classic denim shorts. These high-waisted shorts are cute, vintage-looking and reminiscent of what all the girls are wearing in the “Watermelon Sugar” music video… you’ll fit right in with Harry Styles’ crowd!

Pink Nail Polish

Walmart

OPI: Heart Throb $9

To top off your music-video-ready look, you’re going to need the perfect nail polish. Harry Styles’ pink nail polish from “Watermelon Sugar” has been making headlines and so can yours. Fittingly named “Heart Throb,” this polish is going to make heads turn.

You’ve created the perfect “Watermelon Sugar” outfit and now it’s time for a trip to the beach. Grab some watermelon (which according to Harry can dual as a snack and accessory) and enjoy the summer months in style.