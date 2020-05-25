Taylor Swift is at the center of another conspiracy theory; although, this time it’s not as satanic. In fact, one could even argue it proves she’s a god.

It all started when Swift posted about how excited she was that her song “Look What You Made Me Do” was being featured on the hit TV show, Killing Eve. According to Swift, the version of her song being featured is by Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club.

VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020

Seems innocent enough, right? The weird thing is, Swifties (who are really just FBI agents at this point) discovered that the LWYMMD cover is Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Clubs’ only song. I mean, it seems like they were just created for the purpose of this cover…

NOT jack leopard and the dolphin club being a fake band that doesn’t exist past this cover of the song 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 I’m crying like why I don’t get it https://t.co/HN1VhHFiI5 — default girl mii (@girl_default) May 25, 2020

Okay but is jack leopard and the dolphin club literally the most random shit ever or is there a meaning behind this fake name — jade (@tsholyground) May 25, 2020

so this band doesnt exist past the look what you made me do cover and one of the producers is…NILS SJOBERG https://t.co/sk6ZGribrN — Sara (@stateoftay16) May 25, 2020

As the super-smart tweet mentions above, one of the producers on the song is none other than Nils Sjöberg. To fully understand the conspiracy of it all, we need to take a trip back to the year 2016. More specifically, we need to take a look at Calvin Harris and Rhianna’s hit song, “This Is What You Came For.” You see, Swift actually co-wrote Harris’ song under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. Swift chose to write under an alternate identity to keep the focus off of her and Harris’ relationship at the time. (A deep dive into the whole incident, including Harris’ Twitter rant is here, but we’re gonna keep the focus on Swift and her genius mind in this article).

Nils Sjoberg (Taylor’s songwriting pseudonym) is listed on the LWYMMD cover’s credit. She’s using the pseudonym again to get around her music being hijacked from her. Taylor Swift will not be silenced and I love it. pic.twitter.com/TV6J2x1ACD — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) May 25, 2020

Twitter now believes that Swift is using her pseudonym to get around her music being “hijacked” from her by Scooter Braun. ICYMI: In 2019, Braun purchased Swift’s first six albums through her former label Big Machine. “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” Swift said at the time.

Braun and Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine, also attempted to ban Swift from performing a medley of her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards (where she was awarded Artist of the Decade, no less). According to Swift, they claimed this would be considered re-recording her albums before she was allowed to. Lucky for us, she was able to perform her songs in the end.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift has also said she will be re-recording her albums. So, a bunch of Swifties are now convinced that Swift created her own fake band to record a cover of her own song so Braun wouldn’t make any more money off of her. All I can say to that is, Swift is a true genius.

Taylor creating her own fake band so she could record this cover of her own song without scooter getting a dime???? that’s BIG bad bitch energy i love this woman https://t.co/uwHEpgU40S — amy 🌸 (@Amy13Rose) May 25, 2020

you can always count on Taylor Swift to outsmart anyone in her way pic.twitter.com/U4AwGXqLv5 — Audrey 🍍 (@almostfuckingdo) May 25, 2020

Notice how Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club owns their masters too 👀 We have no choice but to stan pic.twitter.com/0q832n0zNf — TS on Radio (@TSonRadio) May 25, 2020

You know Taylor was just sitting there giggling and shit while they were doing this like “let’s take bets on how long it’ll take my fans to figure all of this out” — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝕃𝔻✨ (@lindsayannelle) May 25, 2020

Fans also think the singer behind the mysterious cover band could be none other than Swift’s own brother, Austin. According to Twitter sleuths, Austin’s Twitter name used to be “The Dolphin Club.” I mean, at this point anything could be possible.

So @austinswift7’s twitter name used to be The Dolphin Club- pic.twitter.com/h79PaVrNm5 — smilesfortaylor (@SmilesForTaylor) May 25, 2020

We have no choice but to stan.