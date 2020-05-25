Top 5 Colourpop Cosmetics Products To Try

For six years, Colourpop Cosmetics has been the silent savior for makeup lovers everywhere. With drugstore level prices for designer products, Colourpop makes sure that anyone can look like their favorite beauty guru without breaking the bank. In celebration of their birthday month, here are the top five Colourpop products that every makeup fanatic needs to try.

1. Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Tinted Moisturizer

Ever have those days where you don’t feel like wearing a heavy foundation but still want to look flawless? Meet the Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Tinted Moisturizer. Featuring hyaluronic acid and coconut water to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized, this product is the perfect blend of a foundation and a lotion. The moisturizer is tinted just enough to keep the face looking natural. The best part? The moisturizer is oil-free!

2. Ultra Matte Lip Liquid Lipstick

All makeup lovers’ know this dilemma- finding a decent looking matte lipstick that doesn’t crack, dry out your lips, and can hold up through more than the morning before fading. The Ultra Matte Lip liquid lipstick is the answer for all your matte lip woes. This liquid lipstick checks off all of the boxes: quick-drying, transfer-proof, and able to hold up through even the longest of workdays. Thinking about reapplying won’t even cross your mind since the color payout is bold upon application and hours later.

3. Dream Big Shadow Vault

When you ask someone what Colourpop is most known for, the nine-pan monochromatic eyeshadow palettes immediately come to mind. The Dream Big Shadow Vault brings together six of the best selling monochromatic palettes to enjoy. Highly pigmented and ultra-blendable, these shadows bring a lot of variety into a beauty world dominated by neutrals. All six palettes feature a mix of matte, metallic, and pressed glitter finishes, making it the most versatile set of bright shadows for any eyeshadow fan.

4. No Filter Matte Concealer

Need an easy yet natural-looking way to hide the bags from too much late-night Netflix binge sessions? Look no further than the No Filter Matte Concealer. The concealer promises a long-lasting, full-coverage formula that is both cruelty-free and vegan. Infused with marine extracts, the formula is also gentle on delicate areas like under the eyes. It only takes one swipe of this super-blendable yet lightweight concealer to look fresh-faced and ready to take on the day.

5. Super Shock Shadow

The OG Colourpop product is still going strong today, and for good reason. With a rainbow of shades and a multitude of finishes like ultra-glitter, satin, matte, and metallic, there is definitely a Super Shock Shadow out there for everyone. These single shadow pots are the lovechild of crème and powder shadows, delivering a long-lasting yet pigmented payoff. Super Shock Shadows also promise no fallout, because we all know the struggle of unwanted glitter flecks on perfectly clean skin.