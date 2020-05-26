A Potential Glee Reboot In The Future?

Here’s something that all you fellow “gleeks” could look forward to. Ryan Murphy, who is one of the co-creators of the hit musical comedy-drama Glee, has had some thoughts about doing a remake of the series.

On May 22nd Murphy took to Instagram to post an idea of a reboot with Lea Michele, who is one of the original stars of the show, Ben Platt (The Politician), and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart). In the caption, he wrote about what the pilot would look like today and said that there is a possibility that he might shoot it.

“If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club, and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?”, wrote Murphy.

After Murphy made that post, a few familiar faces from the Emmy-winning show commented saying that they would love to be a part of the potential remake. Lea Michele and Jane Lynch, who played Rachel Berry and Sue Sylvester on Glee, had no hesitation about being a part of it saying that they are both in. Even those who had guest-starring roles, which include John Stamos (Full House) and Grant Gustin (The Flash), said that they want to be a part of the action. Along with them, other fellow actors like Ryan Haddad (The Politician) and Kerry Washington (Scandal) want to join the Glee family as possible new characters.

“Uhm. Can I be a teacher?”, wrote Washington under Murphy’s post.

And it doesn’t stop there. On May 24th Murphy took to Instagram again to post a photo that somebody, most likely a fan, shared on social media with the heads of some of today’s biggest stars photoshopped onto the bodies of the show’s characters.

In the photo, you see what the show would look like if the characters were portrayed by different actors. It looks like whoever made this image thought that these actors would be perfect to play these iconic characters. Here’s what the reimagined star-studded cast would look like:

Saoirse Ronan as Rachel Berry (Lea Michele)

Timothee Chalamet as Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith)

Brad Pitt as Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison)

Margot Robbie as Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron)

Florence Pugh as Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris)

Zendaya as Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera)

Charles Melton as Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss)

Emma Stone as Emma Pillsbury (Jayma Mays)

Tom Holland as Artie Abrams (Kevin McHale)

Robert Pattinson as Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer)

Ansel Elgort as Noah “Puck” Puckerman (Mark Salling)

Scarlett Johansson as Tina Cohen-Chang (Jenna Ushkowitz)

Laura Harrier as Mercedes Jones (Amber Riley)

Now that a lot of people want to see a Glee reboot, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.