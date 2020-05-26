Elon Musk And Grimes Slightly Change Their Baby’s Name

Elon Musk and Grimes just changed their baby’s name. Kind of.

“Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ? What is the baby’s new name?” one fan asked on Grimes’ Instagram page.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” the Canadian musician responded to another comment. She also said that the name is pronounced “Ex – Eye.”

So now, instead of X Æ A-12 Musk, their baby boy’s name is X Æ A-Xii Musk, I guess.

Speculation around if the original name was legal began to arise when people noticed that California state law only allows names to use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

The “Oblivion” singer previously broke down what her son’s name means for fans. She stated that “X” stands for “the unknown variable,” “Æ” is the “elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence),” “A-12” is the “precursor to SR-17,” their favorite aircraft, and “A” stands for “Archangel,” her favorite song.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes also explained how to pronounce her son’s name. “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” she said.

Meanwhile, Musk gave Joe Rogan a completely different pronunciation while on his podcast.

“I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.

Hopefully, the couple will be able to decide on the same pronunciation for their child’s name this time around.

X Æ A-Xii is Grimes and Musk’s first child together. Musk also has twins (Griffin and Xavier) and triplets (Damian, Saxon and Kai) from a previous marriage.