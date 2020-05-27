To fans of the hit show Project Runway, Christian Siriano is a familiar name. He was first seen on and subsequently won the show’s fourth season in 2008, earning the achievement of being the youngest designer to win the competition. When the show returned to Bravo in 2019 for its 17th season, Siriano succeeded Tim Gunn as the mentor for the contestants, a role that he flourishes in.

Along with his appearances on Project Runway, Siriano has made a name for himself in the luxury clothing industry as a designer who dresses anyone, regardless of gender, size, or age. His inclusive designs, which have been seen on stars such as Billy Porter, Janet Jackson, and Lizzo, are proof of his commitment to making everyone look and feel stunning. Recently, the designer has transformed his New York studio from making gowns to sewing face masks to donate to healthcare workers.

Brad Walsh

Siriano has never been shy about his sexuality but rather embraces it as who he is. In November 2007, the designer started dating singer-songwriter Brad Walsh. Walsh is best known for his remixes of pop songs, such as Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood”, but has also released nine original albums. His most recent album, Artbreak, was also one of his most personal, detailing his struggles with his mental health.

Siriano and Walsh were together for six years before getting engaged on July 28th, 2013. In a change from tradition, the couple had exchanged engagement bracelets instead of rings. On July 9th, 2016, the couple officially tied the knot. The ceremony took place at the couple’s summer home in Danbury, Connecticut. Many celebrities and friends of Siriano, including Kelly Osborne, Danielle Brooks from Netflix‘s Orange Is The New Black, and Kristen Johnston attended the ceremony. Johnston officiated the couple’s wedding, while Brooks performed a rendition of Rhianna’s “Drunk on Love” during the ceremony.

After almost two years of marriage and more than a decade in a relationship, Walsh confirmed in a Tweet and an Instagram Story on June 25th, 2018 that he and Siriano had split the month prior. While a spokesperson for Siriano confirmed the fact, both Siriano and Walsh requested privacy about the matter. In Walsh’s words, “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up.”

Kyle Smith

Four weeks after the split, Siriano announced that he was now with Kyle Smith. The relationship was made official on Instagram in a post by Smith on September 9th, 2018. While not much is known about Smith, it’s clear that the couple is still happily together, according to an Instagram post by smith on May 6th, 2020.

Smith, while a Cincinnati, Ohio native, has traveled with Siriano extensively. The couple has been seen in Santorini, Greece, The Hamptons, and Siriano’s Connecticut cottage. However, according to Siriano, the ideal date night with Smith is “doing nothing. That’s the best thing. Just staying on the couch, watching TV I’m rewatching Scandal.” Smith has also been supporting Siriano immensely, from posting about celebrating Siriano’s achievements to visiting the designer’s office and aiding in creating face masks. Clearly, Siriano isn’t rushing through this relationship, instead electing to take it slow and enjoy the “fun love” as opposed to thinking about another marriage.