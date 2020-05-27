Gwen Stefani just posted a rare photo of her son for his 14th birthday!

The singer posted a sweet birthday tribute to her oldest son, Kingston James Rossdale on Instagram. Stefani tends not to post pictures of Kingston on social media, but she made an exception to celebrate his special day.

“happy 14th bday to my first born son -thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX,” Stefani captioned the post.

Blake Shelton also got in on the birthday love in a cute video Stefani posted of Shelton repeatedly kissing Kingston on the cheek.

“happy b day kingking gx,” Stefani wrote.

Kingston’s father, Gavin Rossdale, posted a photo collage of his son on Instagram — including an adorable throwback pic of Rossdale holding an elementary school-aged Kingston.

“kingston james mc gregor rossdale – 14 years old today . what a journey with this young man . king you blow me away . such a kind funny smart handsome naughty spirited articulate dynamic sapien,” he wrote.

“You’re so full of love and humor it feels like we got something right although the credit belongs to you,” Rossdale continued. “We are gonna celebrate hard tonight . i’m sorry there is no large gathering as you had requested (and advertised 😳😳😳😂😂🤷🏽🎂) but that will come . let’s all get safer first . what can i tell you – you’re the love of my life. the eye of my apple . you know i do it all (mostly)for you and your siblings right ?”

Stefani has three children with Rossdale: Kingston, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 11, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6.

“I’ve been so lucky to be in a band until I’m forever-old and really have this extended childhood and fun travel life, very self-absorbed and creative,” Stefani told Parents. “But having children, it’s really interesting to watch them and have the responsibility of trying to make them good people.”

“Parenting is terrifying, but it’s also so incredible and rewarding,” she said. Happy Birthday, Kingston!