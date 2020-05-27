HBO Max Releases & Original Titles Coming June 2020

On May 27th, HBO released its new streaming service called HBO Max. The launch promises 10,000 hours of streaming content to fans along with iconic movies, beloved HBO series, the entirety of Friends, and much more for 14.99 a month. For launch day today, HBO Max has already launched six new original titles. These titles include The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Craftopia, Love Life, Legendary, and On The Record.
Shows Released On Launch Day.
If you are like me and grew up with the Looney Tunes Cartoons as a kid, then this show is for you. The show stars the same characters from Bugs, Daffy, Sylvester, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Porky Pig, Marvin the Martian, and more who return in a series of delightful animated shorts to bring viewers back to their childhoods.
This next show titled Craftopia is hosted by YouTube’s LaurDIY, who inspires kids and families alike to look for a distraction while at home during quarantine, having nothing to do. During the competition, crafters meet larger-than-life challenges, making the most amazing creations the world has ever seen.
In The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, it is the brand-new talk show transforming late night. Elmo, his sidekick Cookie Monster, and other favorite Sesame Street friends invite the whole family to tune-in together as they interview celebrities and musical guests, explore the latest in pop culture and play trendy games, all with humor and heart.
In the new show Legendary, a new HBO Max competition series that pulls from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams, also known as houses must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.
In the show On The Record presents the powerful and haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of the Me Too Movement, to come forward and publicly name hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault. The documentary chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers – Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.
The Show Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.
Shows Coming This June
June 1:
- 4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
- Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
- The American, 2010 (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Beauty, 1994
- Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Cabaret, 1972
- The Champ, 1979
- Chicago, 2002
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
- Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
- Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
- Dune, 1984 (HBO)
- Elf, 2003
- Enter The Dragon, 1973
- Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Firewall, 2006
- Flipped, 2010
- Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
- The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
- Frantic, 1988
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
- The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978
- Heidi, 2006
- Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- The Hunger, 1983
- In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
- In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- It Takes Two, 1995
- Juice, 1992
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Love Jones, 1997
- Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Misery, 1990
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
- A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Reservations, 2007
- Ordinary People, 1980
- Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
- The Parallax View, 1974
- Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
- A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
- Personal Best, 1982
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Ray, 2004 (HBO)
- Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Secondhand Lions, 2003
- She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Speed Racer, 2008
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- Tess, 1980 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
- Titanic, 1997
- TMNT, 2007
- Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- U-571, 2000 (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals, 1998
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
June 2:
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
June 4:
- HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
- We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
June 5:
Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
June 6:
- Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
June 7:
I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
June 10:
Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
June 12:
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
June 13:
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
June 14:
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 16:
- #GeorgeWashington, 2017
- Age of Big Cats, Season One
- Ancient Earth, Season One
- Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
- Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
- David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
- David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
- DeBugged, 2018
- Digits, Season One
- Dragons & Damsels, 2019
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
- First Man, 2017
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
- The History of Food, Season One
- Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
- Knuckleball!, 2019
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
- Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Man’s First Friend, 2018
- Penguin Central, 2019
- Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
- Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
- Realm of the Volga, Season One
- Sacred Spaces, Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper’s prescient grasp of its readers’ darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence
Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
- Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
- Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
- Secret Life Underground, Season One
- Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
- Space Probes!, Season One
- Speed, Season One
- Spies of War, Season One
- Tales of Nature, Season One
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
- Viking Women, Season One
- Vitamania, 2018
- Whale Wisdom, 2019
- The Woodstock Bus, 2019
- June 18:
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
- Karma, Series Premiere
June 19:
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
June 20:
Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
June 21:
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
June 22:
Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
June 24:
- South Park, Seasons 1-23
- Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25:
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
- Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
- Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
June 26:
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
June 27:
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
June 28:
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
June 30:
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)