How To Create The Perfect At-Home 2020 Prom

It’s that time of year… The promise of summer is in the air, elegant gowns are in your closet just begging to be worn, and seniors are looking forward to the finality of their approaching graduation. That’s right, it’s Prom season. But 2020 has brought upon the unexpected challenge of a pandemic that makes the classic-style Prom impossible under the rules of stay-at-home orders. Don’t worry, you still might be able to wear that beautiful dress and celebrate the hard work you’ve completed this school year. Below is a complete guide to throwing your own quarantine Prom. You’re welcome.

Get in the mood by watching some Prom-centric classics. The ones that top our list are Pretty in Pink, Disney’s Prom, and She’s All That. We promise that watching these will get you inspired to not give up on your perfect Prom dreams. These films will be sure to set the scene.

Next, you’re going to need the perfect outfit. Whether it’s going to be a dramatic dress statement or a power suit, we have some inspiration for all styles.

Windsor

Windsor: DANI SHIMMER HALTER BALL GOWN $164.90

ASOS

ASOS: Tall Camel Stripe Suit Blazer With Popper Fastening $92

PROMGIRL

PROMGIRL: Rose Gold Long Sequin Prom Dress $149

Okay, you look great! But what is the point of an amazing outfit if no one is going to see it? The next step is to call up all of your friends and virtually celebrate together. Whether it be through Zoom, Google Hangouts or another group call service, a virtual hangout session can be just as fun as the in-person equivalent. Get your squad together, reminisce on your high school experience, and have a great time celebrating what’s next in life.

Next, you’ll need to take some pictures. Prom photos are iconic and something you’ll probably back on fondly for the of your life… so here’s how to make them great! Head outside if you have a scenic backyard, find the right natural lighting and snap a few pics. If you want to take the photos indoors but don’t want your home to be the background of the picture, use a bedsheet to create a solid backdrop. To make it thematic, try adding helium balloons that spell out “PROM.”

No Prom would be complete without the perfect playlist. The best part of an at-home Prom? You get to choose music. So go ahead, whether it’s a slow dance song like Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran or a fast-paced jam like Say So by Doja Cat, you can turn the music up loud and rock out.

You’ve officially achieved the perfect 2020 stay-at-home Prom. Congratulations on a year of hard work and don’t forget to appreciate every moment of what might be the end your high school experience – hello, Class of 2020 – even if some of the traditions didn’t go as planned.