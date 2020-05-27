Kim Kardashian Just Saved Your Skin With This New Product

We are officially entering our favorite time of the year: summer! And while a little fun in the sun is always on our summer to-do list, it is so important to remember just how harsh sun rays can be if skin is not properly protected. Sun damage doesn’t go away, can increase the look of aging and, with consistent, long-term exposure, can even result in serious conditions including skin cancer. So scary. That’s why incorporating products with SPF into a makeup routine is crucial. But I know what you’re thinking, “Doesn’t sunscreen feel greasy and heavy, especially on skin with makeup?” Valid concern. We’ve all been there. Luckily, one of our favorite skin gurus just publicly released her sunscreen skincare routine. That’s right, Kim Kardashian shared what product she uses to keep her skin safe from harmful sun rays and still look flawless. Best part? You won’t believe how easy this product is to apply on a full face of makeup.

Say goodbye to the days where you have to turn to your beach-going friend and frantically ask, “Did I rub all of the sunscreen in?” Nobody wants white streaks all over their face. But you can still have full-coverage protection from the sun. In an Instagram Story, Kim Kardashian revealed that she uses a Post-Makeup SPF Mist by Lumasol. The product is a little bit pricey for sunscreen, but boy is it worth it! In the Insta Story, Kim shows how she can spray the product on her face without messing up her makeup look. During the video Kim stated, “I’m wearing makeup and going outside so I’m just gonna mist and then wait for it to dry and then I’m all set. SPF 50 is a necessity.” We agree, Kim. When it comes to sunscreen, the higher SPF and more defense, the better. Spraying the product three to four inches from her face, she gets full coverage protection… and you can too!

Again, Lumasol may not be the cheapest option for skincare, but seeing how easy it is to use, we’re convinced that it’s worth giving a try. They even offer a deal where you can get a set of three different vials (all in fun colors) as a one-time purchase or a subscription. Is it worth it? We haven’t given it a try yet, but there is no doubt that Kimmy K’s skin is flawless (we can’t believe that she’s almost 40 with that age-defying glow).