Billie Eilish’s trademark is her fashion choices. Wearing baggy clothing as a female in the music industry is rarely seen, and the 18-year old singer has received a mixture of praise and hate for doing it.

Despite the negative remarks, Billie continues to stand her ground. The artist most notably spoke up about the issue in a 2019 #MyCalvins ad, saying, “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean that’s why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion, because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

If standing tall in a hoodie in an underwear ad wasn’t already enough to make you fall in love with the singer, Billie has just released a powerful new short film tackling body shaming. “Not My Responsibility” was originally shown on Billie’s When We All Fall Asleep world tour, but only made its widespread release on May 26.

In the film, Billie opens up about the body-shaming she’s constantly faced with, and the harsh expectations women face in society.

The artist is shown in a pool of black liquid, revealing only her torso. She lifts off pieces of clothing while slowly lowering further into the pool until it completely consumes her. In a voiceover, she says, “My body I was born with… was it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it.”

“Is my value based only on your perception, or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?” the artist says as she closes out the video. The screen cuts to black and the words “NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY” flash in yellow.

This iconic short film is sure to send shivers down your back. With over 4 million views on Youtube since its release, fans are flocking to it to praise the artist for her powerful message.

Watch the video below.