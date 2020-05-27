What’s Coming to Netflix In June 2020?

Quarantine has had us watching show after show. You may feel like you have seen everything worth your time; I am pleased to tell you that Netflix will occupy your life for a few more months. The June 2020 additions are sure to catch your attention and force you to continue your binge-watching happen for the rest of quarantine (and perhaps the summer as well)! Netflix will be adding a breadth of series this June, everything from crime to cooking. There truly is something for everyone!

June 2, 2020

Fuller House, Season 5, Part 2

While this adaptation of the show debuted in 2016, it is a continuation of the 1980s family comedy that has captured our hearts for so many years: Full House. The first half of season 5 was released last December, and fans will finally get to enjoy the sentimental, heartwarming closure that these last episodes are said to give.

June 4, 2020

Can You Hear Me? Season 1

This Canadian drama follows the lives of three best friends who rely on each other for strength, support and love throughout the hardships of their young lives.

June 5, 2020

13 Reason Why, Season 4

This controversial and dark drama is coming to a close. In these last 10 episodes, the show will portray the lasting repercussions of the decisions Clay Jensen and his friends have made.

Queer Eye, Season 5

The fab five is back, but this time in Philly! Each member of the 5 has their specialty and uses their respective skill to help give other men a life makeover.

June 10, 2020

Curon, Season 1

It’s the perfect supernatural show for us to binge-watch this summer! An Italian mother and teenage twins move to her old hometown, but everything is thrown into chaos when the mother mysteriously disappears.

Reality Z, Season 1

A Zombie apocalypse forces the cast of a reality television show to find refuge and salvation in their Rio de Janerio studio.

June 12, 2020

Dating Around, Season 2

Another season of watching a real-life single go on 5 blind dates, each time hoping to find the person worthy of a second date. Fans of The Bachelor will surely love this show!

F Is For Family, Season 4

This cartoon adult comedy continues to tell the raunchy, yet humorous life of the Murphy family

The Search, Season 1

A drama series in which an upper-class youth goes missing in Mexico City; the search for him reveals the corrupt ties between money and power.

June 14, 2020

Marcella, Season 3

Crime watchers assemble! 18 months post-season-two, Mercella is undercover to infiltrate a powerful crime family.

June 17, 2020

Mr. Iglesias, Season 2

Hilarious stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias returns to his alma mater and helps his talented but misfit students reach their full academic potential. Below is just a taste of the humor that is sure to come in season 2!

June 18, 2020

The Order, Season 2

A college freshman joined a secret society to avenge his mother’s death but has no idea the supernatural trouble he has gotten himself into.

June 19, 2020

The Floor is Lava, Season 1

Millennials know this game too well! You have to do whatever you can to ensure that you do not touch the ground — after all, the floor is lava! Now, we will be able to watch contestants play this game on Netflix!

Most Beautiful Thing, Season 2

This 1950s-set Brazilian drama continues Malu’s story: a woman who decides to found a music club after her husband left her.

The Politician, Season 2

This dark comedy continues the story of the ambitious Payton Hobart, who now desires a State Senate seat.

;

June 24, 2020

Crazy Delicious, Season 1

A new cooking competition led by celebrity chefs! Contestants are challenged to make wonderful meals using only the ingredients found on the set (all of which are edible)!

June 26, 2020

Living to Love, Season 1

In this Colombian drama, a military vet finds love and passion with a hopeful musician in Bogotá.

Happy watching!