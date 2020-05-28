‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant

Looks like all those years of secret-keeping paid off; Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse just announced she’s expecting a baby in October!

The actress posted a sweet black and white picture featuring her husband, Hudson Sheaffer, and her baby bump on her Instagram account.

“We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” Pieterse wrote. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October!”

Pieterse also took the opportunity to celebrate the couple’s second wedding anniversary, “Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

“@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place,” she continued. “You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter.”

“Happy Anniversary baby!” Pieterse added.

Pieterse also took to her (super cute) Instagram account focused on cooking to share the good news.

“Surprise! We’ve been a little busy,” Pieterse wrote with a winky face emoji.

“@hudsonsheaffer and I are beyond excited to announce we are expecting a little bundle of joy this October!”

Pieterse and Sheaffer got married in a literal castle in Glaslough, Ireland. The Perfectionists star donned a beautiful custom Christian Siriano gown and a silver crown.

“It really, truly is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love,” Pieterse said in 2017. “I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him, and I’m excited to start our life together.”

Pieterse’s PLL co-star and on-screen love interest, Shay Mitchell, also just welcomed a baby girl in October 2019.

Congrats Sasha and Hudson!