It’s graduation season once again! Though summer is only just beginning, you’ll be stepping onto campus before you know it. It can be hard to know what to expect, but here are some age-old tips that should help to ensure a great first semester!

1. Plan ahead for scheduling your classes

While it may be routine to wake up bright and early to go to classes in high school, 8am can suddenly feel dreadful to many college students. It’s important to keep in mind how sustainable your class schedule will be, because that can really make such a difference in how well you do.

And on that note…

2. Don’t be afraid to drop a class

There’s typically a time to add and drop classes for a few weeks after the semester starts, so you can adjust your schedule if you need to. And always schedule an appointment with your advisor if you’re unsure of anything, or simply to make sure you’re on the right track!

3. Keep a tight sleep schedule

Just like a poorly-matched class schedule, not fitting in time for sleep can burn you out! College is many people’s first time living away from home, so it can be easy to forget the necessities (like a good night’s sleep!) when Mom isn’t nagging at you. Trust us, though: you’re going to need that eight hours.

4. Check out all the cool spots around campus before Move-In Day

Doing this will ensure you have a good scoop of interesting places to go to both on- and off-campus. It can never hurt to know your campus a little better, plus it can help when making plans with new friends!

5. Live in the dorms your freshman year if you can!

Many colleges require their students to live in residence halls for their first year. Whether your top choice does or not, it’s a good idea to consider it for at least the first year, as it’s one of the most convenient ways to meet new people!

6. Don’t let roommate problems fester

While some roommates seem to bond for life, it’s not always right on the first try. If you and your roommate aren’t getting along, try to keep an open line of communication.

If the problems still don’t resolve, seek help from your Resident Advisor or contact the university housing department. After all, some people just aren’t compatible to live together!

7. Talk to your professors

Professors become essential when graduate schools and potential employers ask for letters of recommendation. It’s better to start building those relationships now instead of waiting until senior year.

Take the time to talk to your professors after class and visit their office hours. A glowing letter of recommendation can make all the difference!

8. Take advantage of the university’s resources

Many colleges have their own tutoring and writing support centers made up of students who have successfully completed the same courses. There may also be counseling services, career advisors, and much more. Check out what academic resources your school has ahead of time; they might come in handy!

9. Learn how to budget

Whether you have a part-time job or are a full-time student, budgeting is a great skill to have. Here are two great guides on budgeting for college students. Your future self will thank you.

10. Try something out of your comfort zone

While this one might seem like a given, college really is the place to discover new passions and try out different things! Club fairs are usually a great place to start.

For a bonus tip you’ll be guaranteed never to forget more than once… if you use a communal shower, wear flip-flops!