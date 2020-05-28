With how the technological world is evolving, it’s no surprise that society has adapted to that evolution. Now, most people have smartphones within an arm’s reach, but smartphones can be used for more than just social media and the occasional guilty pleasure game. With a few apps, it can become a gateway to the world of fashion, right at your fingertips.

1. Fashmates

Platforms: iOS, Android

Price: Free

When Polyvore was bought by Ssense, who later closed the acclaimed moodboard creation app, people scrambled to find a replacement. Enter Fashmates. Boasting similar features to Polyvore, Fashmates (which is both a website and mobile app) allows users to create looks using popular brands and make them shoppable. Like Polyvore, Fashmates allows for both fashion looks and interior design, but what makes Fashmates different from its predecessor is the ability to upload a previously made look from Instagram or your phone’s photo gallery and make it shoppable.

2. Covet Fashion

Platforms: iOS, Android

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Lauded as the #1 fashion game, Covet Fashion is more for people who want a little competition in their daily lives. The game allows players to dress up virtual avatars in designer clothing and compete against other stylists in themed contests. The game has an ever-evolving rotation of clothing available from real-world brands like Jovani, Calvin Klein, Rachel Zoe, and more. The app also has a fashion house feature, allowing you to join groups with similar fashion interest and borrow from their virtual wardrobes, and a way to buy the very clothing you are styling with directly through the app.

3. Drest

Platforms: iOS, Android

Price: Free with in-app purchases

A lovechild of the first two apps on our list, Drest gives you the best of both worlds. It has the virtual avatar dress-up features of Covet Fashion with the look creation aspect of Fashmates. Similarly, players will have the opportunity to dress up virtual avatars based on competition themes and are able to create moodboards and looks. Drest is very in-tune with what is going on in the fashion world, basing competition themes off of real-world celebrities, like Lily-Rose Depp.

4. Lyst

Platforms: iOS

Price: Free

If you’re more about shopping for the latest trends, then Lyst is a necessity. Lyst compiles a wide range of fashion brands and makes shopping them easily accessible through one app, which means no more having five tabs of different stores open in your browser. When signing up, you simply choose what styles you prefer and some favorite brands, and Lyst will then tailor your shopping experience to you. Like an item? Simply save it to your wishlist and Lyst can help you keep track of when they’re on sale or back in stock.

5. Stylebook

Platforms: iOS

Price: $3.99

We all know the struggle of standing in front of your very messy closet not knowing what to wear for the day. Stylebook, a closet organizing app, is here to save you from that mess. The app allows you to upload pictures of all the clothes in your wardrobe, create looks with them like in Fashmates, and then plan out when to wear the outfits via the in-app calendar. The app also includes packing lists to help you from packing too many tops and not enough bottoms for your vacations, statistics about the clothes in your closet and how you wear them, and an outfit shuffle that allows you to see new combinations for outfits that you might not have thought of using clothes you already have.

6. ShopStyle

Platforms: iOS, Android

Price: Free

ShopStyle is another shopping assistant app. ShopStyle allows you to easily find that perfect piece of clothing without having to scour through every shopping website known to man. The app lets you receive notifications when a specific item is on sale or a brand is having a sale. The best part about ShopStyle, however, is that shoppers can receive up to 10% cashback on their purchases through the app, helping you ease the guilt of splurging on that pair of designer boots.

7. Fashion Design FlatSketch

Platforms: iOS, Android

Price: Free

For the fashion designers more than anyone, FlatSketch is a free app that allows you to create your own technically accurate flat sketches of garments straight on your smartphone. The app is limited to women’s clothing and you can only work in black and white, but it allows for a lot of customization beyond the basic garment structures, such as adding detailing or changing the waistline. It’s a great app for those who are just getting started in design.

8. Prêt-à-Template

Platforms: iOS

Price: Free with subscription options

Similar to FlatSketch, Prêt-à-Template is a fashion sketching app. Prêt-à-Template has many more options for fashion sketching. Unfortunately, a majority of these options are locked behind a $5.99/month subscription, but if you’re serious about using it, it’s a worthy investment. The app allows for full customization of the sketches, down to the model’s hair and face, and it includes a multitude of brushes, colors, and patterns all to use at your disposal.