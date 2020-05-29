Gwyneth Paltrow Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Gwyneth Dating Now?

There is no denying the vast stardom that Gwyneth Paltrow has achieved over her career, starring in movies such as The Royal Tennenbaums, and bringing to life Pepper Potts in Iron Man, she has a quality about her that just makes you like her. Her range of talent proves to continually make her a favorite character, even when she is just a guest star, as she was on “Glee“; playing the recurring character of Ms. Holiday. Is it possible for this famed actress to have made as big of an impact in her love life as she did on screen? The answer is yes.

Robert Sean Leonard

There is little evidence of this relationship as it was happening but in 1994 these two had dated. Not much to discuss here, as they remain friends and in an interview with the New York Post in 2013, Leonard recalls their breakup and calls it “The funniest breakup I’ve ever had”. There appears to be no bad blood between these two, and it is clearly in the past.

Brad Pitt

How is it possible that one man has dated that many beautiful women with extreme stardom? The world may never know, but considering Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the women, I am taking a specific interest. Paltrow recalled that relationship on Girlboss Radio podcast saying, “I f*cked that up”. The two met on the set of Se7en and began dating soon after. Pitt even referred to her as “the love of his life” at the Golden Globes in his acceptance speech. Their relationship lasted from 1994-1997 and they were considered the “It-Couple” of the mid/late ’90s. This is before Brad Pitt’s drama with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, so really everyone thought Pitt and Paltrow would end up together. They got engaged and had matching haircuts, and in 1997 they split up. Paltrow has consistently blamed herself for the demise of the relationship but has also made sure everyone knew it was for the best.

Ben Affleck

This one was an on-again-off-again romance, that Paltrow described as a rebound she did not expect to last. They met in 1997 after she and Brad Pitt broke up, before their co-starring in Shakespeare in Love in ’98. Their relationship could be described as “friends with benefits”, but it was more Paltrow rebounding and Affleck confused. It turns out the two were just different, and after a rekindling in ’99, they ended their romantic relationship for good.

Luke Wilson

This one is ironic, after starring in The Royal Tennenbaums together, the two sparked a romance. Unlike their relationship in the movie, they were able to be open about it to the public. This relationship lasted for a year after the filming of the movie in 2001 and appeared to be drama free.

Chris Martin

Paltrow and Martin met at his very own concert. The lead singer of Coldplay and Paltrow hit it off and by 2003 they were married and living in London. They had two kids together, Apple and Moses (yes, mildly strange names but I don’t judge). They kept their marriage very private, but in 2013 they separated and a year later announced their divorce. But they continue to remain on mildly positive terms due to their children and their need to co-parent.

So who is Paltrow dating now? Well, she is not dating anyone, she’s remarried.

Brad Falchuk

After her 10 years long marriage with Chris Martin, Paltrow became a recurring guest star on “Glee” named Ms. Holiday. It was on the set of “Glee” that she met Brad Falchuk, the co-creator of the television show. The two began dating in 2015, and in September of 2018, they got married. Their relationship is certainly not traditional, the two reside in separate homes whilst still having a blended family (Falchuk has kids of his own as well). In January of 2019, they even took a family vacation with Paltrow’s ex-husband (Chris Martin) and demonstrated the strength that all of the relationships have. Falchuk and Paltrow worked on the show “The Politician” together in which Falchuk co-created this television show as well, and Paltrow stars in it. The two maintain their healthy marriage in separate homes to this day and seem to be in it for the long-run.

This history of Paltrow’s love life does not include everyone, but rather the more important and prominent relationships she has had. It does not even cover the rumored boyfriends of hers, which would include Mark Wahlberg and Prince Felipe of Spain, but there has been no confirmation on those, and extremely little evidence (if any at all). What I know, is that Gwyneth Paltrow remains an influential and incredible actress who deserves recognition for all of her roles, and not for her boyfriends. But I do have to admit, she has an interesting list of exes.