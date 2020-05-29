LISTEN: Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’: Listen & Download 

Lady Gaga has released her sixth studio album titled ‘Chromatica’. Gaga’s most recent music prior to her newest album was on the critically acclaimed movie ‘A Star Is Born’ which racked up a handful of awards for its popular soundtrack. Over the past few years, Gaga has also taken residency up in Las Vegas, where the musician put on nightly concerts of her previous hits.

Gaga collaborated with several artists for the album including Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, and Elton John. Gaga had mentioned that she was initially hesitant to collaborate with Grande in fear that she would be too pessimistic or a despairing influence on Grande. However, Gaga’s collaboration with John is no surprise since the two have collaborated on music together in the past. Gaga and John have had a decade long friendship, and Gaga was even asked to be the Godmother for both of John’s children.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Gaga spoke more deeply about the meaning behind her latest record and what makes it so special, She shares, “the symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it’s from what all sound is made from, and, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about. It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well and it’s really like when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

Stream the album on Youtube.

Listen to the album on Spotify.

The ‘Chromatica’ Album Tracklist

Chromatica 1 Alice Stupid Love Rain On Me ft. Ariana Grande Free Woman Fun Night Chromatica 2 911 Plastic Doll Sour Candy ft. BLACKPINK Enigma Replay Chromatica 3 Sine From Above ft. Elton John 1000 Doves Babylon