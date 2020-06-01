Becky G’s Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Becky Dating Now?

Rebbeca Marie Gomez, also known as Becky G, is a Mexican American singer, songwriter, and actress. At the start of her career in 2013, she released her debut single “Becky from the Block” and her first EP “Play It Again”. She then reached the mainstream after her 2014 single “Shower” secured a spot in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her career has led her to a plethora of opportunities including her feature film debut in the 2017 film Power Rangers as Trini, the yellow ranger. She received positive attention for her role after revealing that her character identifies as queer, making her the first superhero from the LGBT community.

In 2016, Becky G released her first Spanish single “Sola” marking her crossover into the Latin music industry. Since the release of her single “Mayores”, featuring Bad Bunny, in 2017 she has become one of the biggest names in Latin music. She then went on to collaborate with other Latin artists like CNCO and Natti Natasha and even big-name artists like Kane Brown and J-Hope from the Korean boy band BTS. She released her debut studio album Mala Santa in October 2019 and it went to number three on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. Her success has led her to numerous achievements, which include becoming the first female recipient of the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards.

When it comes to social media the Inglewood, CA native is not shy about sharing her personal life with her millions of followers, especially when it comes to dating.

The Past

Back in 2015, Becky G was featured on a song called “Give Me All of You” with pop singer Austin Mahone. A few months after the song was released, Mahone confirmed in an interview with MTV that he and Gomez were boyfriend and girlfriend. Shortly after that announcement, Becky G released the music video for her song “Lovin’ So Hard”, which spotlighted their relationship. After a few months of dating, both singers decided to call it quits and ended their romantic relationship on good terms. Both of them continue to stay good friends.

The Present

A year after her break-up with Mahone the 23-year-old singer was then introduced to her current boyfriend, LA Galaxy soccer player Sebastian Lletget. The two were set up by Gomez’s Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott and her husband, who is also a soccer player. Before going out with Lletget, she was unsure about whether or not she wanted to be with someone. After their first date, the two became inseparable and have been going strong ever since. Gomez and Lletget have been very open about their relationship and have no problem sharing their love with the world. From capturing their chemistry at the best angles to heartfelt Instagram captions their relationship is what their fans are considering as “goals”.

The couple is currently living together during the coronavirus pandemic and both are enjoying every minute of it. They are keeping each other active and entertained during this rough time and are cherishing every second that they have together. With the way that their relationship is going, we might be hearing wedding bells very soon.