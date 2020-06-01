After the death of yet another unarmed black man, George Floyd, many protest and riots have emerged calling for the immediate justice of his murder. While citizens have taken the streets to protest, some celebrities have used their platform to speak out against the injustice and police brutality. Here are some of your favorite (woke) celeb’s who have used their social media following for support of George Floyd.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have always used their wealth and image to give back to others, while using their influence to help others with injustice. In a statement released Sunday night, Jay-Z urges for Minnesota Attorney, General Keith Ellison to “do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law.”

Taylor Swift

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Following the protest and riots in Minneapolis, Trump tweeted “when looting starts, the shooting starts”, which created a whirlwind of opinions on Twitter leading to Swift bashing the President for enticing hate. On Monday Swift tweeted, “After stoking fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” She ends her tweet by telling Trump we will vote him out in November.

Nick Cannon

The recent Howard HBCU Grad, took to Instagram to voice his emotions is song. Cannon shares the very powerful “I can’t breathe” message in an intense black-and-white spoken word. In the video he says, “Hands up don’t shoot, but now your knees on my neck stopping me, from occupying oxygen that God obviously brought for me, for I am his offspring, his true seed, muthaf—a get off of me!!! Please!! I can’t breathe!” Cannon was also seen out on the front lines of protest in Minneapolis supporting the call to justice.

LeBron James

NBA star LeBron James is no stranger for fighting for justice, as in 2014 many players were seen wearing “I can’t breathe” shirts for the justice of Eric Garner (another death of an unarmed black man). On Monday, James posted an image on Instagram exclaiming his frustration with the police system. The photo which shows the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck and Kaepernick kneeling on a field with the words,”This…… Is Why”. In the caption “Do you understand NOW!??!! Or is it still blurred to you?? #staywoke. The Kaepernick reference comes from the backlash over protesting police brutality in the NFL.

Ellen DeGeneres

I support the protestors who are exercising their rights and standing up against the horrible injustices that Black people in America face everyday.#BlackLivesMatter — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 31, 2020

Ellen, who is known for opening her large pockets for equality for all race and gender, used Twitter to defend the many people fighting for justice. “I support the protestors who are exercising their rights and standing up against the horrible injustices that Black people in America face every day.” She closes the tweet with promised donation to NAACP, Black Lives Matter, and hopes others able to do the same.

Beyoncé

The Queen B herself stepped out of privacy to address the issues of police brutality via Instagram in an angelic video declaring a change in the system following Floyd’s death. In the video, Beyoncé exclaims, “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity. “She ends the video message by instructing her large fan base to sign several petitions on change.org.

Vanessa Bryant

Even when grieving, the late Kobe Bryant’s, wife Vanessa Bryant shares her thoughts on Instagram using a photo of Kobe wearing a “I can’t breathe” shirt from 2014 with the caption, “My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people”. She concludes the post by telling followers to spread love and fight for change.

Former President Obama

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Former President Obama shares his thoughts of the George Floyd incident. “This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal”. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better. He then concludes that the Minnesota officials should ensure that Floyd’s death is investigated thoroughly.

Rihanna

The beauty guru and R&B singer shares her frustration with police brutality in a heartache post about the anger and pain she and the black community have endured. In the post using a photo a Floyd, the caption reads, “For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, and sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!”

Ice Cube

4 simple arrest may have prevented all this mess. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 29, 2020

The NWA rapper continues to use platform and music to speak out against oppression of Black people since the early 90s. In his recent tweet regarding the protests he says “When law and order becomes more important than people and water. You are living in a police state that’s doomed to its own fate”. He vigorously tweets his opinions on the issue but sums everyone’s’s thoughts up with one statement, “4 simple arrest may have prevented all this mess.”