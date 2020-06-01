How To Celebrate Pride From Home

Today, June 1st, 2020, marks the beginning of Pride Month. It commemorates the Stonewall uprising in New York City 51 years ago. On June 28, 1969, New York police raided the Stonewall Inn gay bar, sparking street protests in the surrounding Greenwich Village neighborhood. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 475 Pride events across the USA have been canceled or postponed, the Washington Post reported. Here are some ways to celebrate Pride Month from home this year.

Hang A Pride Flag Or Wear Rainbow

You might not be able to attend New York City Pride like many people like me love attending. But that doesn’t mean you can’t decorate your house in rainbows. No matter your gender, race, sexuality, or sexual orientation, hang up a flag that represents who you are. Or just cover your house in rainbow flags and wear your pride outfit at home to celebrate. All up to you.

Attend A Virtual Pride Event

There are countless virtual events being organized across the country throughout the month of June. Mark your calendars for these awesome events. Pride Fest 2020 will feature over 100 drag performers during a three-day digital festival (June 19-21) to raise money for drag artists. The event, produced by GLAAD and NYC Pride, will be hosted by activist and NYC City Council candidate Marti Gould Cummings.

Beyond The Shelter along with the performing arts community is coming together for a June 4 Pride kick-off event, hosted by New Alternatives, an organization that aids LGBTQ+ homeless youth in transitioning out of the shelter system. The live-streamed event will feature appearances and performances by a diverse cast of Broadway, dance, and opera stars, including Tituss Burgess and Alex Newell. New York City Pride will be virtual this year and hosted by Dan Levy and Janelle Monáe who will headline the virtual event on June 28; it will be broadcast on WABC Channel 7, abc7ny.com, and on the ABC News Live streaming channel. You can also attend Global Pride on June 28th, which will be a 24-hour live-streamed event featuring musical and artistic performances, speeches from activists and campaigners, and addresses by public figures. The lineup will be announced in early June.

Donate To LGBTQ Organizations

Many people don’t realize this, but many LGBTQ individuals are affected by COVID-19. Living in unsupportive homes, loss of support networks at schools or LGBTQIA+ Pride centers, increased risk of mental health and substance abuse problems, anti-gay bias, loss of income (many queer folks work in industries shut down by the pandemic), and insecure healthcare have all increased since the country went on lockdown. In a time of uncertainty, we need our allies to help. Here is a list of organizations you can donate to.

The National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network offers community and resources to queer and trans-POC and provides financial assistance to access mental health support in an often biased and exclusive healthcare system. Donate here.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people under 25. The Trevor Project offers life-saving in person and online, 24-hour mental health services via text messaging, webchat, and hotline. COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the mental health of many; LGBTQIA+ youth are incredibly vulnerable right now. According to their website, call volumes to the Trevor Project have increased since social distancing began. Donate here.

GLAAD is an American non-governmental media monitoring organization founded by LGBT people in the media. GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. Donate here.

Equality Federatione’, sans-serif”> partners with many state-based organizations that advocate for LGBTQIA+ people. Equality Federation helps amplify each state’s fight toward equality and safety. They take on anti-LGBTQ bills, transgender bathrooms, and locker room bans, and school and workplace inclusivity. Equality Federation trains and supports local leadership so that citizens in their home states can fight for themselves and their queer community members. Donate heree’, sans-serif”>.