Taylor Swift Fires Backs At Donald Trump

Taylor Swift is one of the first high profile celebrities to speak out and attack President Trump for his tweets in regards to the protests in Minnesota.

On May 28th, President Trump took to Twitter to send out how he truly feels about the protests which have been caused by the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25th. In the tweet, President Trump refers to the protestors as “THUGS” and threatens to send the National Guard to straighten them out.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

After that post was sent out, Twitter flagged the tweet from Trump’s account for “glorifying violence”. It was also sent out by the official White House account to spread Trump’s message even though they attempted to go around the site’s policies. The White House account copied and pasted Trump’s tweet onto their account to support Trump’s stance but that post was also flagged by Twitter.

On the morning of May 29th, Taylor Swift posted a tweet directed to Trump expressing her anger over what he posted the day before.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

After sending out the tweet, most of her followers then decided to express their support for Swift in the comments. One follower responded saying that Swift is a great role model for her children and hopes that Trump will be out of office soon.

“I am so glad myself and my children have always been fans of Taylor, listening to her music, going to her concerts, etc. She is such a great example for my daughters, I love her even more now, my hope is that she helps get the Orange criminal out of the White House!”, she said.

On the other hand, some users were criticizing Swift’s stance against the president’s tweet. One man commented saying that Trump was being truthful while she was being ignorant about the situation.

“Taylor Swift, This is a dishonest tweet from a naive fool. We can tell that YOU think that you are morally superior. Trump’s tweet was honest, yours is ignorance. You’re a good singer & songwriter. If this is the depth of your understanding, you should stick to your day job.”, he wrote.

Early on in her career, Swift was always careful about not opening up about her political stance because she was concerned that “taking a side” would have caused some tension among her fans.

Before posting her response to Trump’s tweet she was warned by her publicist that she would get attacked by Trump himself. Her response was, “F*ck that. I don’t care.”