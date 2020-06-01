This month’s beauty releases reflect the climate of what consumers are really using during quarantine – beauty items focused strictly on self-care. Forget the foundation and liquid lipstick – instead, check out these five powerhouse products that will be sure to become essential in your latest laidback beauty routine.

Playa Leave-In Conditioner

This leave-in conditioner is the best of both worlds. Made with monoi and coconut milk this product deep conditions but feels weightless on the hair helping to tame frizz, detangle, repair damage, and promote shine, strength, and softness. The best part is that this versatile product can be used on both wet and dry hair making it the perfect addition to your hair regimen.

RMS Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm

These lip balms are the perfect everyday product! Subtly tinted with color, these balms are not too much or not too little. Made with jojoba oil and cocoa butter they can provide hydration for up to 12 hours. The subtle hint of color will leave you with a natural lip-bitten stain effect.

Moon Juice Acid Potion

This exfoliating toner is like an at-home facial for your face. AHA and BHA acid complex work together to minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines as well as encourage natural cell turnover. This product can be used two to three times a week and is safe for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin types.

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer

Tata Harper’s newest product is not only effective skincare but its effective sustainability. Featuring a new sustainable packaging system to reduce waste, instead of throwing out the jar, all you need to do is repurchase a new moisturizing pod. The lightweight moisturizer is made with natural orange blossom peptides and hyaluronic acid to help plump and seal hydration into the skin.

By Rosie Jane Madie Fragrance

The newest addition to the Rosie Jane perfume range is a sultry and fresh floral. Inspired by the ocean, surf, and sand, this perfume carries notes of jasmine, sea salt, and vanilla with hints of coconut. This perfume is sulfate, paraben, and phthalate-free.