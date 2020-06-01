Pete Davidson is releasing his latest movie ‘The King of Staten Island’. Davidson, a co-writer of the film, was inspired to create a bittersweet comedy revolving around his own life’s story and childhood experiences after losing his father during September 11. The movie is set to release on demand on June 12.

Watch the trailer here.

To promote the movie, Davidson and director Judd Apatow tuned in to speak with Jimmy Fallon about their experience making the film and what inspired them to make it. Davidson shared, “it’s pretty much like, it’s all fake, but it’s also pretty much true. It’s pretty much, like, my life if I didn’t find comedy. Like, my dad passed away in it, and my mom’s a nurse, and we really wanted to make a movie about it. It just shows how it hurts this family. And we wanted to show how, you know, wonderful all these firemen and nurses are. And I think we did that.”

Check out the rest of the cast below.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow. When she was younger she appeared in two of her father’s films, Knocked Up and This Is 40. Apatow studied at Northwestern University and has most recently been featured in the TV series Euphoria and Hollywood.

Bel Powley

Bel Powley is a British actress best known for her role in the movie Carrie Pilby, which she took over from Hailee Steinfeld. She has also starred in The Diary of a Teenage Girl and Wilding. Pilby has been involved in theater productions in the UK as well as on Broadway alongside actors like Chris Evans and Michael Cera.

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is best known for his music career. However, the rapper has been slowly building up his acting repertoire. In 2018, Kelly starred in the Netflix hit Bird Box alongside Sandra Bullock. This is also not the first time that Kelly and Davidson will appear on screen together. The two also starred in the film Big Time Adolescence.

Pauline Chalamet

Pauline Chalamet is an upcoming actress and writer, and you might know the actress by her familiar last name. She is the older sister of actor Timothee Chalamet! Her other upcoming films include ‘Comme Des Grands’ and ‘What Doesn’t Float’.

Jimmy Tatro

Jimmy Tatro is an actor and Youtube personality. He got his start in the industry by performing comedy skits at universities across the country. In 2011, Tatro decided to create his own Youtube channel, LifeAccordingToJimmy, where he amassed over 3.4 million subscribers. Since then, Tatro has had roles in movies like ‘22 Jump Street’ and ‘Grown Ups 2’, and in 2017, he booked a lead role in the Netflix series ‘American Vandal’.