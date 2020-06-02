With everything that’s going on right now, it’s important that you stay up-to-date with the latest news. It’s also important that you don’t become overwhelmed by the emotions that can come with it. Here are ways to stay informed while also managing to keep the emotional toll that it can have to a minimal amount:

Take a break from social media



Social media is a great way to stay informed on the current news, but it can also become very overwhelming, very quickly. If you find that it’s taking an emotional toll on you, put away your phone for a little bit. You need to know that you’re doing the best you can to learn more and stay updated with the latest events, but you have to take a break from all this information for a little bit. By taking a break, you’ll be able to come back and learn information in a renewed light. You’ll also grasp emerging events and news in a more alert way. The news can be heavy, which is why you should take a break by doing something you enjoy. You might feel guilty about enjoying yourself while there seems to be so much going on in the world, but you have to know that this will be beneficial. By taking an enjoyable break, you’ll be able to focus back on the news in a more rational light. This is because your emotions aren’t going to be a driving factor in how you take in the information since you allowed yourself to take a break from it.

Completely ignoring the news isn’t the answer

I used to think by ignoring something, it’ll just make the problem go away. I realized that this isn’t the case, at all. By ignoring what’s on the news, you’ll miss out on more than just key events. You’ll miss out on all the knowledge you can gain from learning about what’s going on instead of just simply ignoring it. Even by saying that it’s not your problem to be concerned about, you’re neglecting yourself from seeing issues that are going on in not only the country but the world. Additionally, you’re going to miss out on everything you can learn from current issues that can help you in your daily life. This is because if you’re more informed with the current state of the country, you’ll be able to effectively communicate to not only those around you and in places further than where you’re from. Due to the knowledge you have as to what others may be going through, you will take measures that act accordingly in both your professional and personal life.

Follow different news outlets

By sticking with only one news outlet, you’re limiting yourself to the array of information that’s out there. Broaden up your scope and see what other news outlets are saying. Through this, you not only view current news through different perspectives, but you can also learn new information. You want to make sure as well that the news outlets are credible and reliable, which is why looking at different ones can help you decide if that’s so.

No matter what, don’t be too hard on yourself during this time. Do whatever you can to stay informed and help, but also know that your emotional health is just as important.