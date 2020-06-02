Top 5 Relaxing Games That Help with Anxiety

During this tough time, most of us have struggled with anxiety and depression due to living in a pandemic. Most of us have turned to puzzles and meditation to help with our mental health. But what many of us don’t realize, is that video games can help with your mental health and calm you down and distract you from the bad news. Here are five video games that I would highly recommend for anyone going through bad anxiety or any mental health issue.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

With the game’s release in May 2020, it takes on a whole new world from the previous Animal Crossing games. Players can enjoy deserted island life and create their own paradise as they explore, create, and customize their very own island. With relaxing music playing in the background as you build and create a tropical paradise, this game is perfect for gamers with anxiety to get away from their real lives and enjoy some island living. Players can spend hours customizing their islands to their liking.

Pokemon

Pokemon has been around forever and many people are turning to it to help with their anxiety. Pokemon throws the player in different regions, depending on the pokemon game that they chose to purchase and play. With over 86 games made over the years, players can choose which one fits their liking. With the recent release of Pokemon Sword and Shield for the switch along with Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX , players can explore a vast new world while catching and training pokemon to beat gym leaders all around the map. The second game also allows players to meet and recruit Pokémon in a dungeon-crawling adventure within their world! Players can build a rescue team to take on mysterious, changing dungeons and strategically plan your moves as you venture forth to make the Pokémon world a safer place…and uncover your true purpose along the way.

Flower

Flower came out in February 2009 but was recommended to me by a close friend. In Flower, the player controls the wind, blowing a flower petal through the air using the movement of the game controller. Flying close to flowers results in the player’s petal being followed by other flower petals. Approaching flowers may also have side-effects on the game world, such as bringing vibrant color to previously dead fields or activating stationary wind turbines. The game features no text or dialogue, forming a narrative arc primarily through visual representation and emotional cues. The game allows for a relaxing experience for the player and would calm any gamer down, who has anxiety. It is a simple game with a simple purpose.

Wattam

Wattam was released in December 2019, for both PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is pretty unique. Wattam is the ultimate goof around simulation. See what kinds of silly things happen when you push the limits of the game’s physics and animations to create crazy and comical results. With over 100 characters to unlock, from sushi to seashells, and gigantic trees to normal-sized toilets, the game takes on a very silly kind of experience. With wacky puzzles and funny challenges, this game is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley came out in February 2016. In the game, you’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, the player might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness! The game allows the player to not only explore but also have a relaxing heartwarming experience while playing the game. The game also allows the player to forget about the real world for a while.