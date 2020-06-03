Skin Care: 7 Misconceptions about Face Moisturizer

Women worldwide understand the importance of a daily skin care routine, especially when it comes to using a face moisturizer. While many people can attest that moisturizer is an important step, there are still many others that believe otherwise. Below is a closer look at seven misconceptions regarding the use of a moisturizer on your face.

All Moisturizers Are Created Equal

Most moisturizers have the key ingredients to keep your face hydrated. Still, various brands of products have a range of ingredients in different concentrations to account for the array of formulas available (such as creams, ointments, and lotions). Renee Rouleau and other beauty brands make products available for different skin types and needs women may have.

Your Skin May Become Dependent on Moisturizer

There are many aspects that contribute to your skin drying out. Such elements include genetics, the weather, prescription medications, temperature in your home, and more. Since you cannot avoid natural elements, it is essential to moisturize on a daily basis. It is best to do so in the morning.

If You Have Oily Skin, Don’t Use Moisturizer

This is one of the most popular misconceptions regarding the use of moisturizers. If you have oily skin, choose a moisturizer that is oil-free. This way, it will give your face the hydration it requires, without the added oil.

Moisturizers With Sunscreen Provide Enough Protection From the Sun

Though this may be true during the winter months, it is not accurate for summer months. Moisturizers have a low amount of sunscreen, and your face can quickly burn if you are out for long periods of time without the proper coverage. Try a high-quality sunscreen product over your moisturizer, especially if you are going to be out in the hot sun for a prolonged period.

Your Skin Should be Dry When You Apply Moisturizer

When you apply moisturizer, your skin should be damp, not dry. If you wait until your skin dries, you may miss your chance to lock in the moisture from the product. It is best to wash your face or take a shower before you apply the moisturizer on. Gently pat your skin dry, then apply the moisturizer within two to three minutes.

Coconut Oil is a Good Moisturizer

Although coconut oil has many health benefits, it is not recommended for your face because it is comedogenic and can clog your pores and lead to a breakout. Coconut oil is thick and does not get absorbed into the skin. It prevents the skin from doing its job of secreting sweat and oil, which can lead to a buildup and cause acne.

Only People With Dry Skin Need Moisturizer

Every person needs to use moisturizer daily, no matter what their skin type is. Skin gets damaged daily due to increased pollution and other aspects people face daily. Everyone must apply moisturizer to help repair the damage. Choose the right moisturizer based on your skin type to ensure you get the maximum benefits to clean and protect your face.

The beauty industry has many different brands and products to choose from when it comes to your skin care routine. Choose products based on your skin type and the additional issues you are trying to correct. Speak to your dermatologist regarding the products you are using to make sure they are recommended based on skin type.