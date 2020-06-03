Warner Bros Makes Free Streaming for “Just Mercy” Movie

In light of the current events surrounding George Floyd protests and police brutality, Warner Bros. offers free streaming/ rental of the 2019 film, “Just Mercy”, throughout the month of June to help educate viewers on systematic racism.

The film “Just Mercy, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, follows the true story of Bryan Stevenson (played by Micheal B. Jordan), a civil right attorney in the 1980s who works to defend Walter McMillan (played by Jamie Foxx), who was wrongfully convicted of murdering an 18-year-old girl despite evidence proving innocence.

The film was released back in January, but the studio hopes the film will shed light on history of injustices in the US. Warner Bros announced the release on the films Twitter page, providing a statement explaining the movie and the hope of change to come following the education of systemic racism in society.

We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020

“To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today. Thank you to the artist, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends, and allies.”

You can watch “Just Mercy” for free the month of June through digital streaming services in the US such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Redbox, and YouTube.