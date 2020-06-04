Beat The Heat With These Fun Summer Treats

As the weather gets warmer, sitting by the fan all day just won’t cut it. Whether you’re headed to the beach, preparing a backyard BBQ, or just chilling at home, you’re going to want to try all of these easy and delectable summer treats.

1. Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

For a no-bake sweet treat, this one is definitely up there. It’s totally customizable with your choice of toppings, so you can play around with some of your favorites! We think the chopped nuts are looking pretty good.

Get the recipe on The Kitchn.

2. Fruit Dip

Take your apple slices to the next level with this delicious dip. Using only 3 ingredients that may be laying around your house already, it’s the perfect recipe to ensure you get your 5-a-day in!

Get the recipe on This Week For Dinner.

3. Bacon Cheeseburger Dip

What kind of backyard BBQ doesn’t have chips and dip? Keep your guests (or just yourself!) coming back for more with this savory side dish.

Find it on Delish.

4. Watermelon and Goat Cheese Salad

This simple “salad” is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. It only requires a few ingredients, and is so deliciously simple that you’ll wish you’d tried it sooner!

Get the recipe on The Daily Meal.

5. Peaches and Cream Popsicles

What screams summertime more than a delectable, creamy popsicle?

Try it now on Foodlets.

6. Roasted Cherry Pistachio Ice Cream

Making your own ice cream has never sounded so good. Exploding with flavor and a nice crunch from the pistachios, you’ll never go back to store-brand after this.

Get it on Whole and Heavenly Oven.

7. Greek Yogurt Macaroni Salad

Replacing mayo with greek yogurt, this twist on the typical macaroni salad gives it a unique and slightly tangy flavor. With only a 15 minute preparation time, it’s super quick and easy!

Find it here on The Daily Meal.

8. Virgin Mojito

This mocktail is sure to cool you off in an instant. Throw in some raspberry for a sweeter twist!

Find it on The FeedFeed.

9. Watermelon Feta Skewers

At first glance this may look like a traditional Caprese salad, but don’t be fooled! Using just watermelon, feta, cucumber, and a drizzle of balsamic on top, this picture-worthy treat is easy to take with you anywhere. Alternatively, you can skip the skewers altogether and just eat it as a salad!

Find it here on Delish.

10. Chicken Caesar Salad Pinwheels

Another great snack on a stick, these bite-size wraps will keep you coming back for more!

Get it now on Food Fun Family.

11. Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs

Say what you want about mixing pineapple with savory food, but there’s no way that this dish won’t make your mouth water. With the option to dip in BBQ sauce or any sauce of your choice, this low-calorie treat is a simple way to spice up your meals.

Find it on Rasa Malaysia.

12. Chocolate Avocado Shake

Before you ask—no, you can’t taste the avocado! But it does give the shake an extra creamy touch. BRB, we’re about to go make this one right now.

Get the recipe from EatingWell.

13. Prosecco Grapes

This still counts towards our daily servings of fruit, right? If you want to forego the alcohol, some frozen grapes are also a classic summer treat!

Get the recipe on Delish.

14. No-Bake Granola Bars

You can leave your trail mix behind for your next hike, because after trying these granola bars you’ll never want to go back! We’re still dreaming about the Nutella drizzle.

Get it here on Yummy Healthy Easy.

15. Prosciutto-Wrapped Pears with Blue Cheese

Impress your friends with this fancy yet insanely easy snack! It only takes 3 ingredients, yet it will have you feeling like the next Gordon Ramsay.

Find it on Recipe Runner.

16. Roasted Red Pepper and Sriracha Hummus

Spice things up this summer with a little sriracha in your diet. This site even gives you a recipe to make your own homemade pita chips to dip in it!

Get it now on Salt & Lavender.

17. Super-Power Morning Smoothie

Get your greens in with this healthy smoothie. Using banana, almond milk, cinnamon, and your choice of leafy greens, this smoothie is the perfect way to jumpstart your day.

Find it here on The Kitchn.

18. No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars

Peanut butter, graham cracker crumbs, and milk chocolate? And you’re telling me I don’t have to heat up the oven at all? Yes please.

Find this classic on Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

19. PB&J Cheesecake Cups

What more is there to say? I didn’t think PB&Js could get this good.

Find it here on Ari’s Menu.

20. Yogurt Granola Cups

Learn how to make your own edible cups out of granola, fill them with greek yogurt, and add your favorite toppings. These treats are so cute and bite-sized that you can eat them with your hands, no mess at all!

Try it now on Tasty.