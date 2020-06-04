K-Pop Fans Troll Racist Twitter Hashtag

Since Monday, June 1st, the twitter hashtag #WhiteLivesMatter has been trending on twitter. Kpop stans noticed this and began their attack on the racists who created the hashtag on twitter. They posted videos of their favorite K-Pop bands and stars using the same hashtag in order to get the hashtag removed from twitter. They also used it to spread positivity during a time when racist tensions are very high in the country right now. Today, June 4, 2020, racists tried to overcome the K-Pop stans by changing the hashtag and creating a similar hashtag called #WhiteLiveMatter but the hashtag soon became overwhelmed with images and videos of K-Pop. The hashtag has moved to the four spot in trending with K-Pop being the topic under trending that we see on the explore page of twitter. Here are a few awesome examples of K-Pop fans trolling racists on twitter.

Okay so since y’all want to make this stupid ass hashtag trend again😑#WhiteLifeMatter pic.twitter.com/wzRDm5fU4T — yutodavinci⁷₁₂₇ (@yutodavinci_) June 4, 2020

Kpop stans are so powerful they messed up Twitter’s algorithm and made #WhiteLifeMatter about kpop. 🙃😐🐸 pic.twitter.com/7AtXyDN4dK — Sushi Chalamet #StayatHome 🍣 ♻️🔱 🔰🗽 (@sushiinvirginia) June 4, 2020

#WhiteLifeMatter y’all mfs really tried it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 anyways stan yubin pic.twitter.com/mhIwYfhzem — simp for val #ACAB (@mayagae1) June 4, 2020

y’all can try to keep this racist hashtag a trend but it just won’t happen #WhiteLifeMatter pic.twitter.com/41cz6q4jSD — ian ; #BLM (@BUSANKlDS) June 4, 2020

Thank you to all the K-Pop stans making a big difference against a racist hashtag that shouldn’t even be trending. We all appreciate you. If you want to donate or sign a few petitions to a few organizations to help with what is going on in the world right now, the links will be here.